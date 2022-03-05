Kourtney Kardashian Says She Got Therapy After She ‘Couldn’t Stop Crying’ Following Scott Disick Split

Kourtney Kardashian revealed therapy has made her ‘really sensitive’ and helped her deal with an ‘abundance of feelings.’

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, revealed she’s been on a “therapy journey” since 2017 — which would have began shortly after her split from longtime boyfriend Scott Disick, 39. “I would just start crying all the time,” she said in Bustle magazine’s March 3 issue of what made her seek mental health support. “‘I just have feelings; like, an abundance of them,” she added, noting that working with a therapist has made her more “sensitive.”

The Poosh founder and former beau Scott began their rocky romance back in 2007, and welcomed three kids together: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. Shortly after the birth of Reign, and amid Scott’s on-going struggles with drugs and alcohol, the pair called things quits. Over the years, Scott has maintained a close relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner clan — particularly with Kourtney’s younger sister Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner. Kourtney has admitted that Scott continuing to be included by her family members on vacations and holidays made moving on from the relationship more difficult.

After engaging in therapy, she says she experienced “growth” that helped her move forward. “I see the growth that comes from those unhappy places which make it all worth it. I’m like, ‘If we didn’t go through these roller coasters, you wouldn’t get to the good part,'” she added.

Kourt is now in a much happier place in her life: the reality star began a romance with fiancé Travis Barker, 46, in early 2021 that lead to a proposal just 10 months later. This marks Kourtney’s first time being engaged, and the pair — affectionately named “Kravis” — seem happier than her. After her split from Scott, the 42-year-old also dated model Younes Bendjima on-and-off.

The health guru has previously opened about therapy, revealing she has a “double session” weekly to Health magazine. “I look forward to it every week! Having that awareness, I find that I can almost catch things before they become a bigger deal,” she said. “When those harder moments do happen, I think, ‘What’s the lesson that I’m supposed to be learning?'” she pondered.