Rod Stewart, 77, Poses For Rare Photo With 7 Of His 8 Kids, Ages 11 To 42

Rod Stewart, 77, had a memorable family get-together recently and there’s a great photo to prove it! The singer’s wife, Penny Lancaster, 51, took to Instagram to share the pic and it shows her and him posing with seven of Rod’s eight children. The group was standing outside in front of mountains with homes and a boat on the side as they had their arms around each other and smiled for the camera.

The Stewart children included in the pic are Alastair, 16, Sean, 41, Kimberly, 42, Ruby, 35, Renee 30, Aiden, 11, and Liam, 27. The only one not present was Rod’s oldest daughter, Sarah, 53, whom he had with ex Susannah Boffey. “Stewart Clan comes together 💕 #family #kids #siblings,” Penny, who is the mother of Alastair and Aiden, captioned the pic as she tagged everyone’s Instagram accounts.

Once she shared the eye-catching snapshot, Penny’s followers left a lot of comments in the comments section of the post. “Great family photo!” one follower exclaimed while another suggested the pic be “framed.” A third called the photo “brilliant” and a fourth wrote that “family time is the best time.”

View Related Gallery Rod Stewart & Penny Lancaster: See Photos Of The Rocker And His 3rd Wife Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart Langan's Brasserie Re-Opening Party, Inside, London, UK - 28 Oct 2021 London, UNITED KINGDOM - Rod Stewart & Penny Lancaster leaving Annabel's in Mayfair, London after celebrating the members club 4th Birthday. Penny was seen having a wardrobe malfunction as she left the venue. Rod was seen arguing with a fan who asked for an autograph on a Celtic shirt with the singer's name on the back but Rod refused to sign the shirt and become annoyed and immediately got in his car and left. Pictured: Rod Stewart, Penny Lancaster BACKGRID USA 10 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Click News and Media / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Since Rod’s pretty private about his time with his children, Penny’s latest social media photo is a true gem for his fans. Back in Sept., the public got a different glimpse of his two kids, Renee and Liam, when they posed for a photo with their mom, Rachel Hunter. The loving mother shared the pic, which showed them at a Los Angeles, CA beach, on her Instagram and revealed that before then, she hadn’t seen them in 18 months.

Rod also got attention in May, when he was photographed going to dinner with his son Sean. They enjoyed a late night meal at Nobu Malibu and looked happy and content around each other as they walked outside. Rod wore a stylish outfit that included a black scarf, a black and white patterned jacket, and ripped jeans, and Sean looked good in a dark blue and white plaid shirt under a gray puffer vest and white pants.