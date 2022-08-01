Rod Stewart, 77, Poses For Rare Photo With 7 Of His 8 Kids, Ages 11 To 42

Rod Stewart, 77, had a memorable family get-together recently and there’s a great photo to prove it! The singer’s wife, Penny Lancaster, 51, took to Instagram to share the pic and it shows her and him posing with seven of Rod’s eight children. The group was standing outside in front of mountains with homes and a boat on the side as they had their arms around each other and smiled for the camera.
The Stewart children included in the pic are Alastair, 16, Sean, 41, Kimberly, 42, Ruby, 35, Renee 30, Aiden, 11, and Liam, 27. The only one not present was Rod’s oldest daughter, Sarah, 53, whom he had with ex Susannah Boffey. “Stewart Clan comes together 💕 #family #kids #siblings,” Penny, who is the mother of Alastair and Aiden, captioned the pic as she tagged everyone’s Instagram accounts.
Once she shared the eye-catching snapshot, Penny’s followers left a lot of comments in the comments section of the post. “Great family photo!” one follower exclaimed while another suggested the pic be “framed.” A third called the photo “brilliant” and a fourth wrote that “family time is the best time.”
Since Rod’s pretty private about his time with his children, Penny’s latest social media photo is a true gem for his fans. Back in Sept., the public got a different glimpse of his two kids, Renee and Liam, when they posed for a photo with their mom, Rachel Hunter. The loving mother shared the pic, which showed them at a Los Angeles, CA beach, on her Instagram and revealed that before then, she hadn’t seen them in 18 months.
Rod also got attention in May, when he was photographed going to dinner with his son Sean. They enjoyed a late night meal at Nobu Malibu and looked happy and content around each other as they walked outside. Rod wore a stylish outfit that included a black scarf, a black and white patterned jacket, and ripped jeans, and Sean looked good in a dark blue and white plaid shirt under a gray puffer vest and white pants.