Rod Stewart, 77, Rocks Ripped Jeans For Dinner With Son Sean, 41: Photos

Rod Stewart, 77, proved he’s still a fashion icon during his latest outing. The singer wore a black and white patterned bomber jacket over a black and white striped top and ripped jeans as he recently enjoyed dinner with his son Sean, 41, at Nobu Malibu in Malibu, CA. He also wore a black scarf and black and white striped shoes that matched his top as he showed off the classic spiked hairstyle that he’s known for.

Sean also looked stylish in his own outfit, which included a blue and white plaid button-down shirt under a light gray puffer vest and white pants. He also wore gray sneakers and looked clean cut as he hung out outside with his dad for a bit. At one point, Rod seemed to wave to onlookers and they both appeared relaxed while standing outside the restaurant.

Before Rod and Sean’s latest dinner outing, the British musician and his oldest son made headlines for avoiding jail time. The duo reportedly pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of simple battery but won’t have to have jail time after an incident that happened with a security guard in Florida on New Year’s Eve 2019. Rod’s attorney Guy Fronstin gave a statement to HollywoodLife about the outcome of the case in Dec., when court records were reportedly released.

“No one was injured in the incident and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation,” his Fronstin said in the statement. “Instead, Sir Rod Stewart decided to enter a plea to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high profile proceeding would cause.”

Rod and Sean’s incident with the security guard took place at The Breakers on Dec. 31, 2019. They reportedly became angry and involved in an argument when their family wasn’t allowed access to a New Year’s Eve event in the designated children’s area. At the time, witnesses told Palm Beach Police that Sean pushed the security guard who wouldn’t let them in and Rod followed that up by punching the security guard in the rib cage.