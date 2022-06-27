Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart: The Truth About Their Alleged Romance Revealed

Things seemed to be heating up between Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 42, who were seen dining together TWICE last week. However, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that — after their most recent rendezvous at Papi Steak in Miami Beach on Saturday, June 25 — that love was definitely NOT the menu for these two! “Scott is friends with the entire Stewart family, not just Kimberly. He’s known them for years and has hung out countless times with her brother and dad, too,” a source said, referring to Kimberly’s legendary “Copacabana” singer father, Rod Stewart, 77, and her fashion designer brother, Sean Stewart, 41.

“At this point, Scott and Kimberly have more of a sibling-type relationship and the romantic aspect just isn’t there,” the insider told us. “There is no attraction there and Scott looks at Kimberly like a sister.” So, why did they eat out together twice in one week? As some may know, Kimberly is the founder and owner of The Realm, which is a successful “home organization and space curation” company. “Kimberly recently finished some work for Scott reorganizing his home so they’ve been spending more time together, but it’s totally platonic,” the source said, revealing that Kimberly tagged Scott on a recent photo she posted on her Instagram, which showcased her impeccable work.

It isn’t just Kimberly that Scott has a working relationship with, but also her younger brother, Sean. In addition to being a successful reality star who is currently on Hulu’s The Kardashians, the father of three is also the CEO and owner of his own line of clothing, Talentless, which is described on the company’s website as an “authentic apparel for self-made outsiders.” A separate source told HollywoodLife, “Scott has been helping Sean with his new clothing line, Dirty Weekend.”

“Scott has been giving Sean advice on how to market the brand and Sean is very appreciative of this,” the source said. “Sean, Kimberly, and their entire family really admire Scott for how he’s developed his successful business.” Scott’s relationship with Kimberly isn’t just about business though. The second source told us, “Scott likes to hang out with Kimberly because she is honest to him. They are also very hands-on parents and can relate to each other a lot. Kimberly doesn’t sugarcoat anything with him, and she doesn’t kiss up to him either. She is just a very good friend.”