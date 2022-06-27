Kimberly Stewart: 5 Things To Know About Rod’s Daughter, 42, Spotted Out With Scott Disick

Has Scott Disick moved on from Rebecca Donaldson – and Kourtney Kardashian? Three weeks after Scott, 39, and Rebecca, 27, ended their 2-month relationship, and a month after Kourtney, 43, tied the knot with Travis Barker, Scott hit up Papi Steak in Miami Beach. However, he wasn’t alone for this June 26 dinner date. Kimberly Stewart, the daughter of Rod Stewart, joined Disick for this meal.

Scott dressed in all-black for the occasion, save for his black and white sneakers. Kimberly, 42, dressed a little more formal for this affair, donning a royal blue dress and a pair of glamorous pumps. This Miami hang comes a month after Scott spent time with Kimberly and her father in Los Angeles. With speculation of an age-appropriate romance for “The Lord” brewing, here’s what you need to know about Kimberly.

Kimberly Stewart Is The Second Child Of Sir Rod Stewart

Alana Kimberly Stewart was born on August 20, 1979. She is the second of Sir Rod Stewart’s eight children and his first with his ex-wife, Alana Stewart. Kimberly was born in Los Angeles but spent her early life between California and England. Though she is one of Sir Rod’s older children, she isn’t the eldest. That title goes to Sarah Streeter, who Rod had with his girlfriend, Susannah Boffey, in 1963.

Kimberly Stewart Is A Model, Actress, and Socialite

While Kimberly Stewart is best known for being a socialite, she has done a bit of acting. She appeared in the Pacific Blue TV series in 1998 and the 2012 film Lost Lake. She also had a one-time role in the TV series, Undeclared. In 2015, she was part of the cast of Stewarts & Hamiltons, a reality-television series featuring the blended families of Rod Stewart and George Hamilton. (George, 82, married Kim’s mother in 1972. They divorced in 1975.)

She Used To Be Involved With Benicio del Toro

Kimberly was once involved with actor Benicio del Toro, though the timeline of their relationship isn’t known in detail. Kimberly was also previously engaged to Laguna Beach alum Talan Torriero, but they broke it off. Kim was also once engaged to musician Cisco Adler.

She Is A Mom

Kimber and Benicio welcomed a daughter, Delilah, in 2012. “I honestly never, ever thought that I could love anything as much as I love her,” Kimberly told Hello! Magazine in 2015. “I had her at the right time. I got all the partying out of my system, and I just wanted to be with her all the time. I’ve been a stay-at-home mother since she was born, and I’ve loved every second.”

“When she arrived, I just wanted to be with her, figure it out between us, and be the best mum that I could be. She’s the greatest thing in my life,” she said. “She’s sassy and has great manners – I really instilled that from a young age – so she’s always saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you.'”

Kimberly Announced She Was Engaged In February 2022

In February 2022, Kimberly revealed that she and producer Jesse Shapira. “Forever [heart-emoji],” she captioned the shot of her with her then-fiancé (click here to see). Both wore black, and her left hand’s ring finger bore a giant diamond ring. The two had reportedly been dating since March 2019, and after three years together, it seemed that Jesse popped the question.

However, by June 2022, Kimberly had removed the Instagram post featuring her and the ring. In late June, gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi ran an IG story from an anonymous source, alleging that Kim and Jesse “quietly split” and that she was “slowly starting to spend more time with The Lord and he’s dad approved.” This unnamed source also alleged that Kim and Travis were also an item. Duexmoi added, “I actually heard from someone she is not dating Scott but honestly, who knows.”