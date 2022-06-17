Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Will Spend Father’s Day With Scott Disick, Not Travis Barker: ‘That’s A Given’

Father’s Day can be a bit tricky for any blended family, but Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going to do their best to make it as smooth as possible. While there will be a delicate balancing act with the POOSH founder sharing three children — Penelope, Mason and Reign — with her ex Scott Disick, and Travis co-parenting Landon and Alabama with his ex Shanna Moakler, plans are in place to make the holiday special for everyone, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

“Kourtney knows Scott will want to spend Father’s Day with the kids so he’ll have them on the actual day. As of right now, she isn’t planning on joining Travis while celebrating with his kids, but that could change between now and then,” the insider detailed. “Kourtney and her kids will have their own celebration with Travis so they can celebrate their new stepdad. She feels so blessed how seamless the whole transition was done and she’s excited to spend Travis’s very first Father’s Day as a stepdad with them whole family.”

A second source echoed the sentiment, saying Kourtney understands how much Father’s Day means to Scott and would never want to take that away from him, especially since he has grown into the father that Kourtney “always wanted” for their children. “The bond that they share with Scott is unbreakable,” the source added.

With that said, Travis is “doing his best” to become “super tight” with Kourt’s kids, like she has with his, per the source. “Travis is patient and will allow as much time as they need,” the insider continued. “He knows he is not their father, but he hopes that one day, they will see him as their stepdad. He would do anything for them because they are hers.”

In regards to Travis’ relationship with Penelope, Mason and Reign, another source said the Blink-182 drummer has been “very intentional” about building a bond with them. “He made a point to let them set the pace because he didn’t want to ever come off as pushy. He would never try to replace Scott but he does take a lot of pride in being a solid stepdad.” The third source went on to say that Kourt and Scott’s kids even have some surprises for Travis on Father’s Day. “They’ll spend the day with Scott of course, that’s a given, but they will also have a family dinner for Travis where they’ll all give him cards and gifts that Kourtney helped them pick out.”

Now that is how you do the balancing act! Congrats to the members of the big, blended family on making things work out for Father’s Day!