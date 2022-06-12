Scott Disick Grabs Mystery Woman’s Butt During Date After Split With Rebecca Donaldson: Photos

Scott Disick, 39, is single and ready to mingle! Fresh off his split from Rebecca Donaldson, 27, after a two month romance, the reality star was spotted out on a date with a mystery blonde on Friday, June 10. Scott was looking particularly cozy with the woman as grabbed her butt while helping her get into a chauffeured vehicle with cream seats. The dad-of-three was casual in a black windbreaker jacket reading “Beverly Hills Social Club” along with a bright red baseball cap. The blonde appeared to be rocking a black mini dress.

Scott initially seemed to be serious about his relationship with Rebecca, who is a model: amid ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s engagement and marriage to Travis Barker, Scott declared he wanted to build his life with someone on Hulu’s The Kardashians — saying that dating someone in their “upper 20s” was more serious for him. Rebecca also attended the premiere of the KarJenner’s new show, making it seem like she might be around for a while. The two split, however, in May.

“Scott and Rebecca are done, and Rebecca was the one to end it. There are no hard feelings or drama, and it did not end in a bad way,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on June 7. “Rebecca told Scott that he will never be able to be serious with anyone until he gets over Kourtney and that she needed to move on. Getting caught up in his world was not what she wanted. Scott understood where she was coming from and he respects her for being honest with him,” the source also spilled.

View Related Gallery Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick: Their Photos Together After Breakup

Scott and Kourt’s past drama was also recently brought up on the new reality series, as the Poosh founder was put on blast by sister Kendall Jenner, 26, for not having any regard for her ex’s feelings as she got engaged to Travis. Kourtney, however, reminded viewers that she and Scott have been split for seven years. “I am in one of the best places I’ve ever been in my life and it’s time for our show to catch up. It’s enabling this old narrative and buying into something that doesn’t really exist. It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this fairytale love story. THAT is my reality,” she said in a confessional.