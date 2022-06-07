Scott Disick & Rebecca Donaldson Split After 2 Months Of Dating

Scott Disick, 39, keeps striking out in the love department. After dating British model Rebecca Donaldson, 27, for nearly two months, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that they recently split! “Scott and Rebecca are done, and Rebecca was the one to end it,” a source close to Scott told us, adding, “There are no hard feelings or drama, and it did not end in a bad way.” So, what caused the gorgeous brunette to call it quits with The Lord?

According to our source, it was the fact that Scott was still having a hard time accepting that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, was marrying Travis Barker, 46. “Rebecca told Scott that he will never be able to be serious with anyone until he gets over Kourtney and that she needed to move on. Getting caught up in his world was not what she wanted. Scott understood where she was coming from and he respects her for being honest with him,” our insider said.

As fans know, Scott and Rebecca haven’t been spotted together in over a month — the last time they were seen together was when they were soaking up the sun in Miami, Florida. He has, however, been spotted out again recently with another beautiful female — 23-year-old Too Hot To Handle star, Holly Scarfone. But those close to Scott feel that it’s, perhaps, time for him to take a break from dating and just focus on himself.

“Those close to Scott think that his method of trying to fill the void left by Kourtney with another woman, followed by another woman, is not the best thing for him,” the source told us. “All of his friends did like Rebecca because she was different than his usual type. But everyone thinks that Scott should just be single now for a while to figure out who he is. That would be really good for him at this moment.”

A separate source echoed the other’s sentiments. “Scott is all over the place when it comes to women. It is a bummer that things didn’t work out with him and Rebecca, but no one is shocked. It’s not some big heartbreak for him because, the truth is, he never really gives his heart away to any of these women. He always keeps a wall up to protect himself. Although the family really wants him to find a solid partner, no one is pushing this on him. The silver lining is that he’s got lots of time to spend with his children and they adore being with their dad.”

Prior to dating Rebecca — who he brought as his date to The Kardashians premiere in LA on April 7 — Scott has dated a bevy of women. After splitting with Kourtney, who he shares kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, Reign , 7, Scott was in a serious relationship with Sofia Richie, 23, from 2017 until 2020. After their split, he dated Amelia Hamlin, 20, for a year before things between the two fizzled out in 2021.