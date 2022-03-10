See Pic

Scott Disick’s New Flame Holly Scarfone Rocks A Thong Bikini After Paris Club Date — Photo

Holly Scarfone spent some time away from her new beau, Scott Disick, and enjoyed a solo beach day in Malibu following the couple’s romantic trip to Paris.

Holly Scarfone, the 23-year-old model whom Scott Disick, 38, has been romancing in recent weeks, soaked up the sun in Malibu, California on a day last week. The gorgeous brunette was pictured living her best life on the beach in a black thong bikini. Her sexy beach attire was a two-piece swimsuit with loose straps that showcased her incredible figure. Holly walked through the sand, and at one point, she pulled up her long, luscious hair as she soaked her ankles in the water.

Holly Scarfone
Holly Scarfone on the beach in Malbu, California (Photo: Backgrid)

Holly spent the day at the beach without Scott, who recently enjoyed a trip to Paris with the model. The pair, who were initially seen on two separate dates in L.A., were photographed being very hands-on with each other at the Boum Boum nightclub in France. Afterwards, Holly posted a a sexy lingerie shot to her Instagram with a view of the Eiffel Tower in the background, and “The Lord” responded with a flirty comment. “Where is my photo credit?” he wrote in the comments.

Scott’s romance with Holly comes after his 11-month relationship ended with Amelia Hamlin, 20, in Sept. 2021. Before that, Scott was in a serious relationship with Sofia Richie, 23, for three years, which ended in July 2020. Scott’s most serious (and most famous) partner was Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7. Kourtney is now engaged to Travis Barker, and according to a source close to Scott, the Talentless founder’s relationship with Holly is a “beautiful distraction” to take his mind off the “Kravis” wedding.

“Scott doesn’t know what he wants right now. There is a connection with Holly, and she is quite easy to be around, but Scott likes being around any woman right now that can help him take his mind of Kourtney and Travis,” the source said. One of Scott’s pals also insisted to HollywoodLife that the reality star “isn’t looking to settle down right now.”