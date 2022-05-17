Scott Disick Is ‘Reliving His Worst Nightmare’ Every Time Kourtney & Travis Get Married

Sources are revealing how Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's multiple weddings have been a 'nightmare' for Scott Disick as he's trying to 'come to terms' with the situation.

Scott Disick is reportedly “hit hard” by his ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s multiple weddings to Travis Barker, as the couple is now cemented as husband-and-wife. “Although he has had a lot of time to come to terms with it and he is liking where things are going with him and Rebecca [Donaldson], it does not make it any easier knowing that Kourtney is now someone else’s wife,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife

“The worst part about all of this now is that, as he tries to move on, he has to experience Kourtney’s wedding not once, not twice, but three times,” the insider went on, referencing the couple’s initial late-night Las Vegas elopement, recent Santa Barbara nuptials, and forthcoming “huge Italian wedding” in the works. 

“It is like he is reliving his worst nightmare over, and over, and then over again,” the source shared. 

Moreover, an additional insider shared that although Kourtney and Travis have been friends “for so many years,” Scott has still has to “come to terms” with the fact there “will never be a future with Kourtney again.”

“At the end of the day, of course, Scott just wants Kourtney to be happy,” the insider went on. “It’s not something he’s thrilled about but he knows if he wants to maintain a good relationship with Kourtney then he has to be good with Travis, as well.”

They concluded, “Despite Kourtney and Travis dating these past several months, Scott always felt like he had a little bit of a leg up on the competition, so to speak, because Scott knows he’ll always have a place in Kourtney‘s lives simply due to the fact that they have children together. But now that she’s married and talking about having kids with TravisScott feels like his advantageous place is coming to an end. Scott is learning to accept that he’s not the most important man in her life and that he has to move on with his own life.”

