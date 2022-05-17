Scott Disick Is ‘Reliving His Worst Nightmare’ Every Time Kourtney & Travis Get Married

Scott Disick is reportedly “hit hard” by his ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s multiple weddings to Travis Barker, as the couple is now cemented as husband-and-wife. “Although he has had a lot of time to come to terms with it and he is liking where things are going with him and Rebecca [Donaldson], it does not make it any easier knowing that Kourtney is now someone else’s wife,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.

“The worst part about all of this now is that, as he tries to move on, he has to experience Kourtney’s wedding not once, not twice, but three times,” the insider went on, referencing the couple’s initial late-night Las Vegas elopement, recent Santa Barbara nuptials, and forthcoming “huge Italian wedding” in the works.

“It is like he is reliving his worst nightmare over, and over, and then over again,” the source shared.