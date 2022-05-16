Scott Disick Spends Quality Time With All 3 Kids As Kourtney & Travis Tie The Knot

While Kourtney Kardashian was *legally* marrying Travis Barker in Santa Barbara, Scott Disick was back at home with all three kids for a night of bonding.

Scott Disick got in some quality bonding time with his three children, Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, at home on May 15. The Lord took to his Instagram Stories to share some photos and videos of the children playing by the pool. Reign jumped in and did a cannonball, while also lounging poolside with Scott. Meanwhile, Penelope and Mason took part in some play fighting for the camera.

As all of this was going on, the kids’ mom, Kourtney Kardashian, was in Santa Barbara marrying Travis Barker. The two eloped in Vegas in April, but did not obtain a marriage license, so they decided to legally wed at a courthouse on May 15. Based on photos from the intimate wedding, it appears that only Kourtney’s grandmother, MJ, and Travis’s father were in attendance. However, TMZ reports that the two are planning a bigger upcoming wedding in Italy.

Back when Travis proposed in Oct. 2021, Kourtney’s kids were also absent from the celebration. Kris Jenner made the decision not to include the kids in the proposal. She felt they were too young and that it would be too difficult to get them to the proposal site while also keeping the engagement a secret from Scott. However, afterward, Kourtney admitted that she wished her kids could have been part of the special moment.

Meanwhile, on The Kardashians, Scott complained about the kids not being invited, as well. So far, during the show’s first season, Scott’s feelings about Kourtney and Travis’s relationship has been a major storyline. Scott has insisted that he’s accepted Kourtney’s decision to move on, but has made it clear that he does not want to be excluded from family events because of it. In fact, on the show’s most recent episode, he got into a blowout fight with Kendall Jenner after she didn’t invite him to her birthday party because Kourtney and Travis were also there. The episode ended with Kendall storming out in a fury.

