Scott Disick’s GF Rebecca Donaldson Rocks Pink Bikini As They Soak In Miami View: Photos

Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson are enjoying the view. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians personality, 38, and his model girlfriend, 27, were spotted in Miami on May 6 truly taking it all in while talking on a balcony. The photos show Rebecca looking supremely relaxed in a hot pink bikini, accessorized with a white shirt-style cover-up and sleek sunglasses. She rocked bare feet and let her silky hair fall long as she stood on a balcony with Scott, who wore laid back joggers, a black t-shirt, and a black ball cap as he chatted with Rebecca and a third person.

Scott and Rebecca, (who is originally from Scotland but is based in the UK as a model,) are still a hot new item. The couple only recently made their red carpet debut at the April 7 premiere of The Kardashians, with Rebecca rocking a stunning mini dress and open-toed heels. They were joined at the premiere by Scott’s son with Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick. Kourtney was there with fiancé Travis Barker, as well — a development that wasn’t always welcome for Scott, who said on The Kardashians that he felt his friendship with the reality icon changed once the Blink-182 drummer came along.

During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, Scott opened up for the cameras, saying that he felt like he’d lost the Poosh maven a second time after her engagement to Travis. “It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it’s becoming a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend,” he said in the episode. “Now we’re really just more co-parenters. I’d say it’s probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

View Related Gallery Scott Disick With The KarJenners: Pics Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Oct 2019 Khloe Kardashian is a vision in red as she arrives with Scott Disick to the SNL After Party at Zero Bond Pictured: Khloe Kardashian,Scott Disick Ref: SPL5264918 101021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Still, it doesn’t seem to have stopped him from moving forward with the beautiful Rebecca, and the two have continued to spend time together in various public appearances, including a night out clubbing, walking around Malibu, and enjoying a romantic dinner at Nobu, all in April. Aside from his decade-long relationship with Kourtney, Scott has also been linked to Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin.