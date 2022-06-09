Kourtney Kardashian Complains After Scott Drama Is Brought Into ‘Fairytale’ With Travis

Kourtney Kardashian is hoping that viewers of The Kardashians will start focusing on how happy she is with Travis Barker, rather than any drama she may have with her ex, Scott Disick. On the show’s June 9th episode, Kourt met up with her friend, Stephanie Shepherd, to discuss what filming the Hulu show had been like for her and Travis so far. “We film and we have the best time ever,” Kourtney admitted. “And then we’ve been watching the edits and we’re just so annoyed because they’re swirling us in with this drama.”

As an executive producer on the show, Kourtney got to see cuts of what she and her family had already filmed. It was when she saw footage from the episode where Travis proposed that she got upset. Although there were clips from the proposal and aftermath, there was also a lot of talk about how Scott might feel about Kourtney getting engaged.

“Editors or whoever are taking it as, like, ‘Let’s take Kourtney – she’s the chosen one to be the drama,'” Kourtney explained. “That night [of the engagement], I wasn’t like, ‘God everyone’s such f***ing a**holes for bringing this up.’ It wasn’t a part of the night. It was like, two seconds of the night. I didn’t even remember it until I saw a cut of the episode.”

View Related Gallery Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick: Their Photos Together After Breakup Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. The duo arrived at 9 P.M. for dinner and left around 10:30 P.M. Sofia Richie was also having dinner at Nobu but she left 5 minutes before Kourtney and Scott arrived. 28 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697118_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

In a confessional, she added, “I am in one of the best places I’ve ever been in my life and it’s time for our show to catch up. It’s enabling this old narrative and buying into something that doesn’t really exist. It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this fairytale love story. THAT is my reality.” Kourtney explained that the Scott drama took up “50 percent of the episode,” which wasn’t accurate. “I wish they would take that out and put it in the next episode and give us our respect,” she said. “Let us have our moment.”

“I’m like, ‘Why is the fairytale not being told?’ The true fairytale that it is,'” Kourtney told Steph. “I don’t want to be insensitive, but like you said to me on the phone, ‘Why isn’t everyone empowering you and celebrating that you’ve done all this work for years and now have this relationship that you deserve?’ How can this be taken negatively? We didn’t realize that we were filming and everyone’s commenting on us.” She also pointed out that she and Scott are “all good” and have been broken up for 7 years now. “I’m allowed to create new memories and a new way of doing things!” she concluded.

The storyline definitely broke the fourth wall, and we’ll have to wait and see if the show takes Kourtney’s suggestions going forward. The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.