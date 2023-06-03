Kim Kardashian Rocks Crop Top & Grunge Pants For Dinner With North, 9, At Nobu Malibu: Photos

The reality star also wore stylish sunglasses as she walked alongside her oldest child and others during the outing.

June 3, 2023
Kim Kardashian, 42, looked content as she went on a dinner outing with her oldest daughter North, 9, on Friday. The doting mother rocked a white crop top and red and black patterned pants as she visited Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA. North wore an oversized black T-shirt that had a photo of the late rapper Tupac Shakur on it as she walked alongside her mom.

Kim added matching heels to her look and had her long hair pulled back into a bun as she wore sunglasses. North wore socks and sneakers and had her long hair down with a light brown headband around it. She also carried a phone at some points during the fun outing.

Before Kim and North were seen going to Nobu this week, the former made headlines for speaking out about her ex and North’s dad, Kanye West, on a recent episode of her family’s Hulu reality show, The Kardashians. She was talking about co-parenting with the rapper, whom she shares four kids, including North, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with, and the struggles that come with it.

“I just still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it for my kids,” Kim said when explaining why she doesn’t talk negative about Kanye, who she divorced last year, in front of her kids. “I always will feel that way. But God, if people knew. I just would never do that to my kids. But it’s really crazy.”

She went on to talk about how she would spend “hours and hours” of “cleaning up” after Kanye after he would have public outbursts or controversies. “Sometimes I feel like if he were to hit rock bottom, that’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own,” she said. “I used to run around and call everyone behind his back and be like, ‘It’s going to be okay, don’t worry, just give him another chance.’ I don’t have that energy [anymore].”

