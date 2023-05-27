North West, 10, & Brother Saint, 7, Twin In Black Out With Dad Kanye In Griffith Park: Photos

The rapper's two oldest children joined him for a 'Donda' rehearsal event at the observatory, just hours after he was spotted driving around Hollywood.

May 27, 2023 12:08PM EDT
Kanye West, 45, spent some time with his two oldest children, North West, 9, and Saint West, 7, on Friday afternoon. The rapper brought his daughter and son to a Donda rehearsal event at the Griffith Park Observatory in Los Angeles, CA and they all wore black outfits. He wore a black T-shirt, black pants, and black socks as he walked around the outdoor area.

North wore a long-sleeved black top and black shorts. She also had on black socks with white and black sneakers and wore her long hair in braids. Saint wore a black T-shirt, black shorts, black socks and sneakers. He also had braids in his hair.

The siblings, who Kanye shares with Kim Kardashian, were photographed outside a black vehicle located in the park. They appeared relaxed and flashed smiles as they made their way around. Kanye’s other kids, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, didn’t appear to be on the outing.

Kanye’s latest outing with two of his kids comes after he was reportedly spotted out and about in Hollywood earlier that same day. He was being photographed by paparazzi while driving his vehicle before he got out, at one point, and had a friendly conversation with the photographer. He was wearing the same all black outfit he wore at Griffith park, and didn’t have shoes on.

When Kanye’s not spending time with his family, he’s facing a recent legal situation. Last month, he and directors, Brianne CampbellChris Julian, and Allison Tidwell from his Donda Academy, were sued by two former teachers for discrimination and wrongful termination, according to a lawsuit document obtained by HollywoodLife via the PR firm representing the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Ron Zambrano. The plaintiffs Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers alleged that their firing was in retaliation for reporting safety code violations, that they were discriminated against due to their race, and that their received wages “were untimely or inaccurate” on several occasions. They are seeking compensation for lost wages and mental anguish, and want a jury trial.

