Kanye West Sued By Fired Donda Teachers, Who Claimed Students Were At Risk From Safety Violations

Kanye West, his Donda Academy, and the school’s directors are being sued by two former Donda Academy teachers for discrimination and wrongful termination, according to ABC News. The plaintiffs, Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers claimed in legal documents obtained by the outlet that they were fired on March 3, 2023. They alleged that their firing was in retaliation for reporting safety code violations, that they were discriminated against due to their race, and that their received wages “were untimely or inaccurate” on several occasions. “No action was taken to remedy plaintiffs’ complaints regarding sanitation, health, safety or education standard pursuant to local and state law, which plaintiffs made throughout the entirety of their employment,” the lawsuit reads.

As far as the code violations go, the Simi Valley, Calif. school allegedly failed to give students in need of personalized education plans, appropriate services, per the court document obtained by Entertainment Tonight. There was also no pick-up policy, meaning that seemingly anyone could take a student from the school without prior authorization from parents. The lawsuit also claims that “bullying” at the school was common and that students were not properly disciplined. As well, “[The Donda Academy] was not operating as a proper school, as it did not have any janitorial services, it did not have a school nurse on staff or medical access, it was not following nutrition guidelines, and it did not have any security precautions,” Hailey and Byers claimed in the suit.

The precautions that were in place, however, are seemingly unusual for a school. While there is a second floor in the school, for instance, classes were reportedly barred from taking place on the second level because the Life of Pablo artist is “reportedly afraid of stairs”, the fired teachers claimed. Kids were also banned from completing crossword puzzles and coloring pages, using any utensils, and wearing jewelry (the staff had to follow this rule as well).

Furthermore, staff and students were reportedly not allowed to step foot outside during the school day — even during recess and lunchtime — and were required to wear all-black outfits from specifically approved brands. Colors were reportedly not allowed in the classrooms — including typical educational posters — and the classrooms were only allowed to be cleaned with acid water and microfiber cloths, as Kanye “did not believe in cleaning products containing chemicals.” Tables and chairs were reportedly not provided at all, which is often thought of as a bare-minimum necessity at schools.

One reported rule that has people on social media amused is that the only lunch food available for students every single day of the week was sushi. No outside food or beverages are permitted besides water, the plaintiffs claimed.

Hailey also alleged that she “was threatened not to reach out” to Kanye about the concerns she and Byers brought up to the school’s principal. The suit claims Hailey and Byers were fired soon after they voiced their concerns. “I’m just tired of the rhetoric being that Black women who are competent are seen as aggressive,” Hailey explained in a press release seen by Entertainment Tonight. “We’re standing up because it’s the right thing to do,” she continued. “This is not about trying to defame a celebrity. This is about the right thing to do for these children.”

“I’m extremely sad about all of this,” she added in a statement obtained by Page Six. “It was such a huge honor and privilege to work at Donda Academy for Kanye West. I’m a huge Kanye fan. His first album was the first I ever purchased … I’ll never deny his talent, but while his vision for the school sounds great on paper, it’s just pure chaos and mutiny. It’s like a mental hospital being run by the patients.”

“Kanye West is clearly as bad at running a school as he is at managing his own personal and professional life, enabling an unsafe and illegal school environment for students that also discriminated against the plaintiffs based on their race,” Ron Zambrano, Hailey and Byers’ attorney, stated in a press release obtained by Entertainment Tonight. “These egregious violations at Donda Academy are just another example of West’s unusual behavior, and our clients just won’t stand for it, no matter his celebrity status. Kanye needs to realize his genius is in creating music, not in school administration.”

The school’s directors named in the suit include Brianne Campbell, Chris Julian, and Allison Tidwell. Kanye West has not publicly discussed the lawsuit as of this writing. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kanye’s representatives for comment and tried obtaining the court documents.