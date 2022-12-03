Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. Have Romantic Sushi ‘Date Night’ On 20th Year Of Marriage

The adorable couple looked totally loved up as they shared a sweet selfie from their romantic dinner date in Hollywood.

December 3, 2022
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. celebrated their 20th anniversary in September, and it appears the commemoration is still going strong! The adorable couple took to their respective Instagrams on Friday, Dec. 3 to share the cutest selfie from their romantic sushi dinner date in Hollywood. Sarah Michelle rocked a sophisticated black top, while Freddie looked casual chic in a hoodie, as they captioned the snap, “Date Night!”

A few days before the sushi date, Freddie EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HollywoodLife about their marriage and how they’ve made it last. “Yeah, if there were a magic secret, I would’ve written a book, and everyone would know,” Freddie explained. “I don’t know if that’s a secret, but we were friends first,” he continued. “She knew what kind of man I was before we ever went on a date. She knew what my moralities were and vice versa. So there was no, ‘Hey, here’s my best self for the first year.’”

“We’d both been in relationships that were the exact opposite. And weren’t looking for that again,” Freddie added. “So, I don’t know if those are secrets, but that was a philosophy that both of us had. And I think being friends first was a huge help.”

To mark their big anniversary earlier this year, the couple shared romantic photos from their 2002 nuptials on social media. The wedding was quite the affair back in the day, as Sarah Michelle and Freddie were the It couple of young Hollywood. While defying the odds of a Tinseltown marriage, the couple also welcomed two children, daughter Charlotte Grace Prinze, 12, and Rocky James Prinze, 10. Although the parents never post faces of their kids on social media, the family is often spotted on vacations together.

Meanwhile, part of the anniversary celebration included Sarah Michelle and Freddie poking fun at Howard Stern for doubting that the couple would make their marriage last during an interview with Freddie before they got hitched. After Sarah Michelle posted throwback photos from the interview, Freddie hilariously commented, “She will not forget.”

