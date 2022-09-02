Sarah Michelle Gellar Calls Out Howard Stern For Doubting Her Marriage To Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar never forgets. The 'Buffy' alum called out Howard Stern for saying her marriage to Freddie Prinze Jr. wouldn't last over 20 years ago. Boy was Howard wrong!

September 2, 2022 12:08PM EDT
Sarah Michelle Gellar
While celebrating her 20th wedding anniversary to husband Freddie Prinze Jr, 46, on September 1, Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, took the opportunity to call out someone who doubted the couple’s success. Sarah shared a throwback photo of the lovebirds from their 2002 wedding, followed by an adorable recent snapshot of them together, on her Instagram Stories. Then, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum savagely resurfaced a conversation between her husband and Howard Stern, 68, from 2001, where Howard expressed doubt that the couple would make it past 10 years of marriage.

On that episode of The Howard Stern Show, the outspoken radio host said to Freddie, “So you will marry Sarah Michelle Gellar even though you know that it won’t last?” Freddie, who met his future wife on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer in the late 1990s, insisted that their relationship would “absolutely” last. Howard was so doubtful that he had a major proposition to Freddie. “I wanna make a bet with you: In about 10 years you’re gonna hunt me down and go, ‘Howard, I owe you money,’ ” he said to the actor. We know who lost that bet!

Sarah didn’t just post the screenshots of the Freddie and Howard’s conversation on her wedding anniversary. She also wrote her own message to Howard about the bet. “@SternShow What do you think?!?! I think you owe us,” the Cruel Intentions star wrote. Sarah also shared a photo of her and Freddie on their wedding day to her Instagram feed, writing, “20 💫.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. (Photo: Picture Perfect/Shutterstock)

Along with two decades of a blissful marriage, Sarah and Freddie also have two children, daughter Charlotte Grace Prinze, 12, and Rocky James Prinze, 10. The Scooby-Doo co-stars like to vacation in Maui with their kids, though they never post Charlotte and Rocky’s faces on social media. Last December, Freddie opened up on what makes his and Sarah’s marriage so successful.

“I think it’s more about the person you’re with and the path that you travel on,” Freddie told HollywoodLife during an EXCLUSIVE interview“Do you travel it together? And if you do take separate paths, do those paths lead back to the same one that you started on, or do they take you further and further apart? Sarah and I have always been fortunate enough and thoughtful enough to stay on the same path, even when roads are going to take us away.”

