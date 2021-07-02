Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks A Swimsuit & Cuddles With Freddie Prinze Jr. In Maui: Photos

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. looked ‘peaceful’ as they soaked up the sun and enjoyed a family vacation with their two kids in Maui.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. “found paradise” in Maui. The Buffy star, 44, proved that she hasn’t aged a day as she took to Instagram on July 2 and shared family photos of their Hawaiian getaway. Sarah slipped into a black swimsuit while canoeing alongside her hunky husband, 45, and their two kids — Charlotte, 11, and Rocky, 8.

The Cruel Intentions star and her husband of 18 years looked blissfully happy in another snapshot she shared with fans. “Ok seriously ….. this is the peaceful look of two parents getting an actual vacation. We have officially found paradise,” the mom-of-two captioned the image. Tagging the Mauna Lani Hawaii resort they stayed at, she added, “you are perfect.”

The loving couple appeared completely relaxed as Sarah rested her head on Freddie’s chest. She gently smiled for the snapshot and looked pretty with her hair swept behind her ears. The blonde beauty wore a cream sweater and finished off her look with a few dainty pieces of jewelry. The She’s All That actor was grinning from ear-to-ear while wearing a vintage red t-shirt.

Earlier in the week, she took to Instagram to share a stunning snap of herself in an off-the-shoulder swimsuit with ruffled detailing across the neckline. She showed off a sunkissed tan and adorable smile. “Aloha… no make up…. no worries (my happy place),” Sarah captioned the idyllic image. “Stunning,” Amanda Kloots commented, while another follower wrote, “SMG, my childhood / teen idol, still smashing it when I’m 30! I STILL want to be like you when I grow up.”

Sarah and Freddie met in 1997 while they were filming I Know What You Did Last Summer. They began dating in 2000 and tied the knot in Sept. 2002.