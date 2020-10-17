‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Cast Then & Now: See Sarah Michelle Gellar & More 23 Years Later

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ is a Halloween classic every year. The horror flick featured the biggest young stars of the ’90s. See the cast then and now.

I Know What You Did Last Summer will always be one of the most popular teen slasher flicks of the 1990s. The movie is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel of the same name and came on Oct. 17, 1997. I Know What You Did Last Summer follows four teens as they are stalked by a hook-wielding killer in their seaside town.

The movie starred some of the most familiar faces of the ’90s. For Sarah Michelle Gellar, 43, Freddie Prinze Jr., 44, Jennifer Love Hewitt, 41, and Ryan Phillippe, 46, the horror film kicked off their careers. See how the cast has changed from 1997 to now.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

The year 1997 was a big one for Sarah Michelle Gellar. Just months after the premiere of her hit TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, SMG starred in I Know What You Did Last Summer. Sarah’s character, Helen Shivers, ended up being one of the killer’s victims, but Sarah’s career lived on. She reunited with Ryan in the 1999 cult classic Cruel Intentions, and then with Freddie in Scooby-Doo. Sarah continued to have film roles and starred in Buffy until 2003. Sarah’s had subsequent TV roles in The Crazy Ones, Ringer, and Star Wars Rebels.

Sarah and Freddie first met on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer, and they started dating in 2000. They married in 2012 and have two kids together: Rocky and Charlotte.

Freddie Prinze Jr.

Freddie Prinze Jr. was one of the premier stars of the late 1990s. Freddie’s character, Ray Bronson, survived I Know What You Did Last Summer, and he returned for the 1998 sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. He starred in the beloved teen rom-coms She’s All That and Summer Catch. Freddie reunited with Sarah in the live-action Scooby-Doo, and they later married. Freddie has been on multiple TV shows over the years, including Friends, Boston Legal, Freddie, 24, and more. He also voiced Kanan Jarrus in the series Star Wars Rebels. Freddie is set to star in the Punky Brewster revival on Peacock.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt really rose to fame because of her role as Julie James in I Know What You Did Last Summer. She returned for the 1998 sequel. In 1998, Jennifer starred in the beloved comedy Can’t Hardly Wait. Jennifer went on to have notable roles on TV shows like Ghost Whisperer, The Client List, and Criminal Minds. She currently stars as Maddie Buckley on 9-1-1. She is married to Brian Hallisay, and they have two kids: Autumn and Atticus.

Ryan Phillippe

I Know What You Did Last Summer was Ryan Phillippe’s breakout role. Two years after the horror flick, Ryan starred alongside SMG in the hit film Cruel Intentions. He’s since had roles in films like Flags Of Our Fathers, Gosford Park, Crash, Stop-Loss, and more. From 2016 to 2018, Ryan starred in the series Shooter. He is the lead of the upcoming ABC series Big Sky. After working together on Cruel Intentions, Ryan married co-star Reese Witherspoon in 1999. They have two kids: Ava and Deacon. They divorced in 2007. He also has a daughter with Alexis Knapp.