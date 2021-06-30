Sarah Michelle Gellar Looks Effortlessly Beautiful While Rocking A Swimsuit In New Makeup-Free Photo

‘Buffy’ alum Sarah Michelle Gellar has stunned in a new swimsuit selfie, taken while on a tropical getaway in Hawaii. See the gorgeous pic!

Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress Sarah Michelle Gellar has stunned in a gorgeous new snap. The 44-year-old was seen soaking up the sun while on a tropical getaway in Hawaii, and posed for a makeup-free selfie. “Aloha… no make up…. no worries (my happy place),” she captioned the June 30 Instagram post, which showed her rocking a one-shouldered black swimsuit.

Sarah also rocked a delicate gold necklace with pearl detailing, as she swept her highlighted locks to the side. “Stunning,” Amanda Kloots commented, while another follower wrote. “SMG, my childhood / teen idol, still smashing it when I’m 30! I STILL want to be like you when I grow up.”

The actress also took to her story to share several snaps of the gorgeous local scenery, contrasted with the gloomy weather at home in California. She was joined by her actor hubby Freddie Prinze Jr for the getaway, along with their kids Charlotte Grace, 11, and Rocky James, 8. She and Freddie met when they were working on the hit 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer, and went on to star as Fred and Daphne in the 2002 mystery-comedy feature Scooby-Doo, and its sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

Sarah also recently offered fans a glimpse into her 44th birthday celebrations. The A-lister jetted off to Cabo for a sunny, Mexican getaway, and was accompanied by her pals including former reality star Lauren Conrad. In photos taken on April 22, Sarah was seen rocking a black tankini, featuring a top with a high neckline and matching bottoms. She paired the two-piece with dark shades and some beaded bracelets as she walked through the water at her beach house.

Earlier in the week, she took to Instagram to share a stunning snap of herself in that same pool, with her face titled toward the sun. The top of her black swimsuit was also on display, and she looked positively radiant. “Yup….I remember how to do this,” she captioned the pic. “I was actually concerned I wouldn’t remember how to relax but thankfully it’s like riding a bike.”