Ciara Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body In Sexy Blue Swimsuit While Vacationing In Hawaii — Watch

Ciara took to her Instagram story to share new videos, including one of her looking gorgeous in a one-piece swimsuit while standing on a rock near the water, from her family trip in Hawaii.

It’s been six months since Ciara, 35, gave birth to her baby boy Win and she’s looking better than ever! The singer recently spent some time in Hawaii on vacation with her family and flaunted her incredible post-baby body in a swimsuit. In one video she posted to Instagram on Jan, 31, she can be seen standing on top of a rock in the water while wearing the blue one-piece as her long locks are down.

She smiles and talks to the camera about her excitement as the waves of the water splash on the rocks below her. In a pic from the trip, she is in the same swimsuit while sitting on rocks in the water with her husband Russell Wilson, 35, and her two oldest children, including son Future, 6, and daughter Sienna, 3. She also posted some video clips of her kids having a blast while doing fun activities, including sliding down a grassy hill while sitting on cardboard box pieces.

Ciara’s latest video clips and pics come a few weeks after she posted a flattering photo of herself in a white fuzzy tank top with the straps pulled down and with long lilac locks. She used the caption to update her followers on her post-baby weight loss.

“Super Proud of where I am starting off 2021! Down 28 pounds thanks to @WW!!,” she wrote while tagging the Instagram account for the WW weight loss and wellness program (formerly known as Weight Watchers). “This journey has been easy, stress free and fun! Especially juggling mommy life, work life, exercise, etc!”

She also posted a few photos of herself in the weeks before that with more countdowns to her goal weight, including one in Aug., when she said she only had “48 pounds” that she wanted to lose.

Ciara’s first public appearance after giving birth to Win in July came in Nov. 2020 when she presented an award at the American Music Awards. She wowed in a red gown with black lining that opened with a side slit that started at her midriff. She paired the look with black thigh-high boots and had her long locks in cornrows, looking as radiant as could be.