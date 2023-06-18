Travis Barker’s Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler Reacts To Kourtney Kardashian’s Pregnancy

Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shared her reaction to Kourtney Kardashian‘s pregnancy! After fan asked for her “thoughts on the new baby,” the 48-year-old replied, “Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world.” The exchange was made on a hot tub photo of Shanna who sported a green one piece swimsuit as she went for a dip. Shanna seemingly reacted to the baby news in her own caption, cryptically writing, “It’s love and fly sh*t over here.”

Kourtney, 44, announced to the world she was expecting her fourth child — and first with Travis — via Instagram on Friday, June 16. The Kardashians on Hulu star recreated a moment from Blink 182’s 1999 music video for “All The Small Things” as she held up a sign during the band’s Los Angeles concert reading, “Travis I’m Pregnant.”

View Related Gallery Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Kids: The Famous Couple & Their Blended Family Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022 Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Reality star Kourtney Kardashian sports a laidback look while out for an early dinner with her son Reign and husband Travis Barker at his restaurant Crossroads Kitchen. The vegan restaurant located in Calabasas has been a hit among the city's foodies, and its plant-based cuisine is well-known in the vegan community. The couple was seen holding hands as they arrived at the restaurant, and their casual outfits perfectly complemented each other. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 2 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The drummer, 47, was overcome with emotion as he got up from his drummer chair to walk down to the audience to hug and kiss his wife, who he wed in Santa Barbara, and then again in Italy, last year. On the family’s Hulu reality series, the Lemme and Poosh founder has also been open about wanting a baby with Travis as well as their struggles with IVF — which they ultimately ended last year.

Shanna, who shares son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, as well as her own daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with Travis, has seemingly changed her tune on the “Kravis” union. Just two months ago, Shanna described the marriage as “so f——- weird” on the Miss Understood With Rachel Uchitel podcast. “I really don’t have anything positive to say about it. It’s not because I’m bitter, and I’m definitely not jealous,” she added in April. Notably, Shanna wed Travis in 2004 but the pair split by 2008.

“I wish them nothing but the best, and as long as they’re good to my kids, that’s all I care about,” she continued on the podcast, ending on a positive note. “But I think the whole thing is really weird,” she then said again.