Shanna Moakler Shades Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian’s Marriage: ‘It’s So Weird’

The ex-wife drama continues! Travis Barker, 47, who is now married to Kourtney Kardashian, 44, appears to have ruffled some feathers… his ex, Shanna Moakler‘s to be exact. The 48-year-old appeared on the Miss Understood With Rachel Uchitel podcast on Wednesday and bashed The Kardashians star’s marriage to Travis. “I just think the whole thing is so f****** weird,” the mother of Travis’ two kids said (watch here). “I really don’t have anything positive to say about it. It’s not because I’m bitter, and I’m definitely not jealous.”

Later, the Celebrity Big Brother alum noted that she finds things that Kourtney and Travis have “done” to be repulsive. “I think things that have been said and things that have been done are absolutely disgusting,” Shanna added. Later, the former model, who is the mother to Alabama Barker, 17, Landon Barker, 19, and Atiana De La Hoya, 24, clarified that she just cares about the couple treating her children well. “I wish them nothing but the best, and as long as they’re good to my kids, that’s all I care about,” she continued. “But I think the whole thing is really weird.”

The Blink-182 drummer and Shanna were previously married from 2004 until their 2008 divorce. Now, Shanna shared that she no longer knows Travis. “I don’t even know Travis Barker anymore,” she said. “We haven’t been together since almost 2010 to 2012 and I don’t even know him. We only have our 17-year-old, who will be 18 this year, and then our work is done here, and we never have to see or talk to each other ever again. And I look forward to that day.” His ex also expressed that she felt “bullied” by the media since Kourtney and Travis began dating, saying the outlets treated her “unfairly and unjustly” for her comments on the couple.

Shanna’s latest interview regarding Kravis comes just days after she took to the comments section of her Instagram selfie to criticize the Poosh founder’s relationship with her kids. “I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus,” one fan wrote on Shanna’s photo on Apr. 14, in regards to the ‘Til Death Do Us Part wedding special. “Also kourtney wrote on twitter she’s now a mom of 6… the f***!!”, a separate fan penned, to which Shanna clapped back, “she post more of my kids then her own lol.”

Travis and his current wife now have a blended family of six children, as Kourt welcomed three kids: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with her ex, Scott Disick. Most recently, the proud father-of-four took to Instagram to gush over Kourtney for her 44th birthday on Apr. 18. “My soulmate. I’m so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires,” the musician’s caption began. “Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife.”