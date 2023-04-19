Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Shades Kourtney Kardashian: She Posts My Kids More Than Hers

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and her husband, Travis Barker, 47, are complete couple goals in their latest Hulu special that gave viewers a closer look into their lavish Italian wedding, however, his ex, Shanna Moakler, 48, didn’t appear to be a fan. The day after the ‘Til Death Do Us Part special premiered, Travis’ ex-wife took to Instagram to seemingly throw shade at The Kardashians star. “I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus,” one fan wrote on Shanna’s selfie post on Apr. 14.

“”He’s been through Hell’ ‘Kourtney has filled a void for me.’ #parentalalienationawareness,” the fan’s comment continued. Not only did the 48-year-old “like” the comment, but she also sounded off in the replies. “Also kourtney wrote on twitter she’s now a mom of 6… the f***!!”, a separate fan replied, to which the mother of Travis’ three kids wrote, “she post more of my kids then her own lol.” Shanna and the Blink-182 drummer were married from 2004 to 2008 and share three children, including Alabama Barker, 17, Landon Barker, 19, and Atiana De La Hoya, 24. Atiana’s biological father is notably Oscar De La Hoya, 50.

Further down, the model then clapped back at a fan who told her she should be “grateful” that someone is “caring for your kids the way you do!” However, the mother-of-three was not having it. “I am not grateful,” Shanna confirmed. “it’s much deeper then you could ever imagine… doesn’t scratch the surface and people assuming s*** off of Instagram is absolutely ridiculous. I honestly don’t have any time for it.”

As many know, Travis and Kourtney made headlines once more for releasing an intimate documentary about their three weddings from 2022. The Hulu special landed on the streaming platform on Apr. 13 and has since revealed many private details about the event, including Travis’ wedding speech to the Lemme founder. “We’re all here because I fell in love with my best friend Kourtney,” he gushed at their ceremony in Italy. “In my heart and soul, I knew you were the one before I had realized. The sense of home I felt any time I was around you was undeniable. Going to museums together, Nights at the Jack, carving pumpkins, working out every day together — even when I hadn’t slept because I was at the studio late, but I didn’t want to miss a chance to see you — playing house. Deep down, I always knew.”

Most recently, the musician took to Instagram to gush over Kourt once more on Apr. 18, in honor of her 44th birthday. “My soulmate. I’m so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires,” his loved-up caption began. “Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife.” Kourtney is now a proud stepmother to Travis’ kids and at their wedding, Landon delivered an emotional and loving speech expressing gratitude to Kourt and her family.