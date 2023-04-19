Travis Barker Buries His Face In Kourtney Kardashian’s Booty In Cheeky New Photo

To celebrate Kourt's 44th birthday, Travis shared an intimate image of the couple packing on all sorts of interesting PDA during a yacht trip.

April 19, 2023
Travis Barker, 47, shared a very personal peek into his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian during her birthday tribute. Celebrating his wife’s 44th milestone, Travis took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share some incredible photos of their romance. While there were parties, plane trips, and Connect Four games in the carousal, one sassy snap certainly caught fans’ attention the most. In it, Travis buries his face into Kourtney’s rear as they both relax on the deck of a yacht during one of their getaways. Check it out in the second slide below!

With her face close to the camera and while rocking a pair of designer shades, Kourtney was all smiles in the suggestive photo. Travis can be seen in the background by Kourt’s Gucci string bikini giving her rear end some extra attention. While he had already shared an amazing tribute with a post, Travis certainly saved the best snaps for his Stories, which included the cheeky pic and a few more PDA examples.

The adorable couple, who got hitched last May in Italy, had already celebrated Kourt’s birthday a bit early at Coachella, where Travis reunited with Blink-182 for their last-minute performance. The POOSH founder enjoyed an incredible day in the desert with a cake and a kiss from her drummer beau, as seen in the snaps shared by Camp Poosh, Kourtney’s lifestyle pop-up at the festival. They captioned the post, “Ending the day with a little birthday celebration for @kourtneykardash.”

In other clips from Camp Poosh’s account, Kourtney struts her stuff on a grass catwalk like a supermodel, takes a tour around the pop-up shop for some retail therapy and drives around in a drop-top looking like a billion bucks in her very revealing top.

Just the day before, Kourtney took to her Instagram to share some amazing BTS snaps and clips from the epic Blink-182 concert. One included a video of her standing on the side of the stage before jumping into Travis’ arms as soon as the rockers wrapped! “My first @blink182 show!” Kourtney captioned the carousal. That birthday girl is too cute!

