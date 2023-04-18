Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Kiss, Lay In Bed & More In PDA Photos For Her 44th Birthday

Amid Kourtney Kardashian's 44th birthday, her husband, Travis Barker, took to Instagram on Apr. 18 to share a series of loved-up photos in a special tribute post.

April 18, 2023 9:16PM EDT
View gallery
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The lovebirds were dressed in black as they stepped out in West Hollywood together for refreshments at Cha Cha Matcha in Los Angeles. Pictured: Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are one big happy family as they are seen leaving dinner with sons Reign and Landon Barker at Nobu in Malibu, Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Reign Disick, Landon Barker BACKGRID USA 10 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Aries queen! Kourtney Kardashian received an adorable Instagram tribute from her husband, Travis Barker, 47, on her 44th birthday filled with intimate photos of the couple. “My soulmate. I’m so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires,” the musician’s caption began. “Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife.”

In the first slide, Kourt was pictured behind held by Travis in a sweet embrace amid a large field of grass. Things got even cuter in the second slide when the Blink-182 drummer smiled big for a selfie as his wife was completely asleep in their bed. The fifth slide gave his eight million followers a glimpse of their wedding day, as he showed off a snapshot of Kourtney’s behind while she rocked her mini white wedding dress.

One of the top comments on the post was from the birthday girl herself, who wrote, “I’m crying because you make me so happy. I love you my husband.” Many of Kravis’ fans then flooded the comments section with their reactions to the emotional birthday post. “Love the face pic of Kourtney unfiltered! It’s real, we can relate and she is gorgeous,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “say what u want but this is SO WHOLESOME.” Later in the comments, a separate fan quipped about the couple’s recent Hulu documentary, Til Death Do Us Part, which premiered on Apr. 13. “I really loved your guys wedding show, made me miss when the show was just real life genuine stuff not like all superficial BS. We enjoy seeing the family and just real stuff,” the fan penned.

kravis bday post
Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker, wished her a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram post on Apr. 18. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Travis wasn’t the only one to post a birthday tribute for the Lemme founder either, as her mom, Kris Jenner, 67, shared on just hours prior. The Kardashian matriarch shared a video montage of moments from Kourtney’s childhood with her sisters, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful first born child @kourtneykardash!!! It truly feels like yesterday that you were born. I can’t believe how fast time has gone by… I can remember every precious, incredible milestone, and how you came along that day and stole our hearts,” Kris’ caption began. “You are such an incredible blessing and made all my dreams of becoming a mommy come true. Thank you for being the most incredible and amazing daughter, mommy, auntie, sister, wife and friend… you are beautiful inside and out!”

Just five days ahead of her birthday celebrations, the mother-of-three released her wedding special on Hulu. The doc features her three weddings to Travis, which include their Las Vegas nuptials, their legal Santa Barbara wedding, and their lavish wedding in Italy. The power couple tied the knot various times in May 2022, about seven years after she and Scott Disick called it quits for good. Scott and Kourt welcomed three kids during their relationship including, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.

