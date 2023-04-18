Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Kiss, Lay In Bed & More In PDA Photos For Her 44th Birthday

Aries queen! Kourtney Kardashian received an adorable Instagram tribute from her husband, Travis Barker, 47, on her 44th birthday filled with intimate photos of the couple. “My soulmate. I’m so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires,” the musician’s caption began. “Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife.”

In the first slide, Kourt was pictured behind held by Travis in a sweet embrace amid a large field of grass. Things got even cuter in the second slide when the Blink-182 drummer smiled big for a selfie as his wife was completely asleep in their bed. The fifth slide gave his eight million followers a glimpse of their wedding day, as he showed off a snapshot of Kourtney’s behind while she rocked her mini white wedding dress.

One of the top comments on the post was from the birthday girl herself, who wrote, “I’m crying because you make me so happy. I love you my husband.” Many of Kravis’ fans then flooded the comments section with their reactions to the emotional birthday post. “Love the face pic of Kourtney unfiltered! It’s real, we can relate and she is gorgeous,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “say what u want but this is SO WHOLESOME.” Later in the comments, a separate fan quipped about the couple’s recent Hulu documentary, ‘Til Death Do Us Part, which premiered on Apr. 13. “I really loved your guys wedding show, made me miss when the show was just real life genuine stuff not like all superficial BS. We enjoy seeing the family and just real stuff,” the fan penned.

Travis wasn’t the only one to post a birthday tribute for the Lemme founder either, as her mom, Kris Jenner, 67, shared on just hours prior. The Kardashian matriarch shared a video montage of moments from Kourtney’s childhood with her sisters, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful first born child @kourtneykardash!!! It truly feels like yesterday that you were born. I can’t believe how fast time has gone by… I can remember every precious, incredible milestone, and how you came along that day and stole our hearts,” Kris’ caption began. “You are such an incredible blessing and made all my dreams of becoming a mommy come true. Thank you for being the most incredible and amazing daughter, mommy, auntie, sister, wife and friend… you are beautiful inside and out!”

Just five days ahead of her birthday celebrations, the mother-of-three released her wedding special on Hulu. The doc features her three weddings to Travis, which include their Las Vegas nuptials, their legal Santa Barbara wedding, and their lavish wedding in Italy. The power couple tied the knot various times in May 2022, about seven years after she and Scott Disick called it quits for good. Scott and Kourt welcomed three kids during their relationship including, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.