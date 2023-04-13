Travis Barker Says He ‘Always Knew’ Kourtney Was The One But Didn’t Want To ‘Ruin The Friendship’

Fans of The Kardashians got a look inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding during the ‘Til Death Do Us Part special, which aired on Hulu on April 13. The special featured footage from all three of Kourtney and Travis’ wedding, including their multiple-day affair in Portofino, Italy in May 2022. The event was attended by the pair’s closest family and friends, and Travis took a moment to speak to his bride in front of everyone at the reception. His speech came after they gave more traditional vows at the ceremony earlier in the day.

In his speech, Travis reminisced about his history with Kourtney, which started as a close friendship before turning romantic in October 2020. “We’re all here because I fell in love with my best friend Kourtney,” Travis said, getting emotional. “In my heart and soul, I knew you were the one before I had realized. “The sense of home I felt any time I was around you was undeniable. Going to museums together, Nights at the Jack, carving pumpkins, working out every day together — even when I hadn’t slept because I was at the studio late, but I didn’t want to miss a chance to see you — playing house. Deep down, I always knew.”

He then went on to list his favorite attributes about Kourtney and explaining why he didn’t make a move on her sooner. “You are a great mother, you area great friend, you are beautiful and classy. Healthy, sometimes vegan,” he said, which got a laugh from the crowd. “I wanted to protect you form anything, from anyone trying to hurt you, from the moment I met you. For so long, I just didn’t want to ruin our friendship by trying anything, but I did attempt a couple of times. Everyone would always say, ‘You and Kourtney need to hook up,’ or, ‘Are you sure you’re not hooking up?!’ I think for a while I just told myself to be thankful that I have someone special in my life who has been a friend for so long, but I also knew that if we ever got together, something more powerful than either of us had experienced would happen and it did. And I didn’t want to ever be with another person.”

To conclude the speech, Travis added, “The last year and a half has been magical. I love your eyes, your smile, your laugh, your sense of humor, everything about you. Kourtney, you are the love of my life and I can’t wait to spend forever with you.”

The beginning of Travis’ speech also gave a shoutout to his two children, Alabama Barker and Landon Barker, as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, and Kourtney’s three kids, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick. He also thanked Kris Jenner for giving him Kourtney’s hand in marriage, and gave a shoutout to Kourtney’s late father, Robert Kardashian. “I know you’re here in spirit and so proud,” Travis noted. Plus, he thanked Kourtney’s sisters — Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner — for “accepting me into your family.”

Meanwhile, Travis’ son, Landon, also got on the microphone to say a few words. “Since the day I met you, Kourtney, you have had such a great and bright personality that always showed and shined,” Landon gushed. “These past few months I’ve really gotten to know you so well and grown so much love for you. You look out for me like a mother and have always had my back. I really think you have filled the empty spot in my heart so well and showed me great morals and taught me so much. Together, you guys show what true love looks like and it’s inspiring for all of us. I also want to thank every one of the sisters for being so kind to me and my sisters. I couldn’t ask for a better first impression from all of you guys. You’ve treated me and my sisters like family since the day we met.”

Travis and Kourtney first got married in Las Vegas when they eloped after the 2022 Grammys that April. However, they did not obtain a marriage license before that wedding, so the union was not made official until they said “I Do” at a Santa Barbara courthouse in mid-May. The ceremony was attended by Travis’ dad and Kourtney’s grandmother, who were unable to fly to Italy for the actual wedding.

The Italian wedding was hosted by Dolce & Gabbana creators Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Kourtney revealed that she mapped out the “feeling and vibe” she wanted for the wedding in just 30 minutes, and then allowed Domenico to “carry it out.” Other celebrity attendees included Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.