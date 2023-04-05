Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo Of Herself Nearly Getting Sick At Vegas Wedding On Anniversary

Kourtney Kardashian got nostalgic as she celebrated the one year anniversary of her Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. On April 4, Kourtney took to Instagram to reminisce about the drunken nuptials, which took place in Sin City after the 2022 Grammys. “It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together,” Kourtney gushed.

Kourtney previously revealed just how drunk she was on her wedding night, and she reiterated that point in this photo dump. One of the images even showed her “about to throw up” on the floor of the car after trying the knot. All of the footage from the evening was taken on iPhone cameras by two of the couple’s friends. “Also, I ended up losing this jacket that night, which I had for ten years, with the cute little heart studs, and there’s a reward if anyone finds it,” Kourtney concluded her post.

Travis proposed to Kourtney in Oct. 2021, one year after they started dating. Their wedding in Vegas was spur-of-the-moment, and was not legal as they did not obtain a marriage license before walking down the aisle. Their union was made official in May 2022 when they said their vows at a Santa Barbara courthouse. They then celebrated with a big reception in Italy at the end of that month.

On April 13, all three of Travis and Kourtney’s weddings will be documented in a Hulu special, ‘Til Death Do Us Part. A trailer for the special showed private footage from all three nuptials. On last season of The Kardashians, viewers got to see Kourtney design her wedding dress and see it for the first time, but this will be a deeper look into the entire wedding process for the reality star and her husband. In May, The Kardashians will return for a third season on Hulu, as well.

Travis and Kourtney both have children from past relationships, and when they started dating, they revealed their hopes of conceiving a child together. However, after months of IVF treatments, they’ve decided to put the future in “God’s hands” when it comes to having more kids.