Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Kids Bond At Their Wedding In Italy: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s children stole the spotlight in the third round of their parents’ wedding! After officially tying the knot in Santa Barbara last week and a quickie Vegas ceremony in April, both without their kids present, the superstar couple made sure to include their blended brood for the Italian nuptials. Kourtney’s three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, were joined by Travis’ son Landon, daughter Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya in helping celebrate the big day!

The kids stayed by their parents’ side along with the other KarJenners, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, as they watched them exchange vows. They posed for epic family photos at the big star-studded celebration and the girls wore matching gray and red floral dresses as they participated in the ceremony. In addition to taking professional photos at the wedding, Alabama snapped a mirror selfie with her new stepmother, Kourtney, her sister Atiana, and her new stepsister Penelope, and it quickly made its way online, getting a lot of reactions shortly after.

Although the famous couple’s kids missed out on the first two weddings, it sounds like they will have plenty of time to spend with their new family members, as Travis recently opened up about finding a house for the blended family to call home. While giving a video tour of his current abode for Architectural Digest, the Blink-182 drummer said the zen-like estate in Calabasas will work just fine in the meantime. “I’ve had homes with lots of flashy cars, murals, and bikes hanging from the ceiling. But with three children of my own, plus Kourtney’s kids, this place felt right for this moment in my life,” he explained. “I wanted a house where I can rest and enjoy my family, a place where we can create memories.”

View Related Gallery Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Kids: The Famous Couple & Their Blended Family *EXCLUSIVE* portofino, ITALY - Here Comes the Bride!! Kourtney Kardashian is seen being guided to her wedding by mother Kris. Pictured: ring boy BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Eventually though, the couple will find a place together more suitable for their large brood. “Right now I’m just planning to convert my home studio into a bunk room so her kids are comfortable here. In the future, I suppose we’ll wait to find something better than what we have. Wherever we end up, we feel incredibly blessed and grateful.”

The future pad will not only need room for Kourt’s kids she shares with ex Scott Disick and Travis’ children from his marriage to Shanna Moakler, but also for any new babies that may arrive! Kourtney and Travis have been trying to have a child of their own, with a recent episode of The Kardashians showing the couple in the aftermath of an unsuccessful embryo fertilization. However, Kourt and Travis aren’t giving up on having a little one to call their own anytime soon.