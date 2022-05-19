Travis Barker Reveals He & Kourtney Kardashian Still Don’t Share A Home After Marriage

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian may have officially tied the knot, but the groom isn’t carrying the bride over the threshold any time soon! The superstar couple, who married in Santa Barbara on Sunday, May 15 in an intimate ceremony, are still living in separate homes for the time being, according to Travis, who spoke about the arrangements while giving a video tour of his abode for Architectural Digest.

In the clip published to YouTube on Thursday, May 19, the Blink-182 drummer said his current pad, a zen-like estate in Calabasas, will be just fine for the blended family at this time. “I’ve had homes with lots of flashy cars, murals, and bikes hanging from the ceiling. But with three children of my own, plus Kourtney’s kids, this place felt right for this moment in my life,” he explained. “I wanted a house where I can rest and enjoy my family, a place where we can create memories.”

Eventually, Travis and his new wife find a place together more suitable for their large brood. “Kourtney has a great house a block away from here,” he said. “Right now I’m just planning to convert my home studio into a bunk room so her kids are comfortable here. In the future, I suppose we’ll wait to find something better than what we have. Wherever we end up, we feel incredibly blessed and grateful.”

Travis’ amazing home, for which Kris Jenner tapped an interior decorator, certainly seems to be conducive for his two children and Kourtney’s three kids, as he explained what a usual Sunday supper entails. “We like to sit down on Sundays and just talk and put our phones away and eat delicious vegan food,” he said in the home tour video. “It was important for us to have a big table that could fit our entire family.”

The “entire family” includes Travis’ two children, Landon Barker and Alabama Barker, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler. He also has a close relationship with his former stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, who Shanna had from a previous relationship. And Kourtney has three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign — with ex, Scott Disick. Talk about a full house!