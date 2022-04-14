See Pics

Travis Barker Honors Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins With New Hawk Tattoo

KCR/Broadimage/Shutterstock
Taylor Hawkins of Chevy Metal performs at the Louder Than Life Festival, in Louisville, Ky 2016 Louder Than Life Festival - Day 1, Louisville, USA
Pictures of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins adorn the front entrance to Sam Ash Drum Shop, in Los Angeles. Hawkins died suddenly last Friday while on tour with the Foo Fighters in Bogota, Colombia Music Taylor Hawkins, Los Angeles, United States - 30 Mar 2022
Nate Mendel, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Director BJ McDonnell, Rami Jaffee, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear Foo Fighters and Director BJ McDonnell at Los Angeles opening day screenings of Open Road's STUDIO 666, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 25 February 2022
Taylor Hawkins and Family'Studio 666' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 16 Feb 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Following the shocking death of Taylor Hawkins, his friend, Travis Barker, ensured that the spirit of the Foo Fighters drummer will live ‘forever’ with a new tattoo.

Now, whenever Travis Barker sits behind a drum kit, Taylor Hawkins will not be far from the blink-182 member’s mind. In a grand and heartfelt gesture, Travis, 45, honored the late Foo Fighters drummer by getting a new tattoo on his left foot. “HAWK forever,” he captioned the Apr. 13 Instagram gallery that revealed the new design. In the photos, Travis hit up the Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood with his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, and his friend/photographer, Daniel Rojas. After Mark Mahoney, the man dubbed the “high priest of Hollywood tattoo artists,” was done, Travis had a new soaring hawk on his leg.

Travis also made sure there was no misconception about this tattoo. At the end of the gallery, he included a throwback photo of him with Taylor. In the picture, Travis is still a fresh-faced lad, sporting hair and lots of untattooed skin. The pic shows him chatting with a young Taylor, who stands with a cigarette in his hand while talking with his friend. ‘

(KCR/Shutterstock)

Taylor was found dead in a hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia, on Mar. 25. He and the rest of the Foo Fighters were in South America to play a few high-profile gigs. Since the untimely death of 50-year-old Taylor, the band has canceled all appearances for the foreseeable future. The cause of Taylor’s death remains unknown at this time.

Related Gallery

Travis Barker: Photos Of The Rocker

Travis Barker of Blink 182 Lollapalooza Music Festival, Grant Park, Chicago, Illinois, USA - 04 Aug 2017
Travis Barker of Blink 182 Lollapalooza Music Festival, Grant Park, Chicago, Illinois, USA - 04 Aug 2017
Travis Barker of Blink 182 performs on day two at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, in Chicago 2017 Lollapalooza - Day 2, Chicago, USA - 04 Aug 2017

(Broadimage/Shutterstock)

However, the impact that Taylor had on Travis’s life is undeniable. “I don’t have the words,” wrote Barker following news of Hawkins’ passing. “Sad to write this or to never see you again. I’ll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band, and you were playing with Alanis [Morrisette]. You’d come watch me play in dive bars and be like, ‘kid you’re a star.’ And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination.”

“Years later we toured together with Blink and Foo’s in Australia,” added Barker, “and I have the best memories of smoking cigarettes in the restroom of flights we were on together and watching your set every night. To say I’ll miss you my friend isn’t enough. Till the next time we talk drums and smoke in the boys’ room … Rest In Peace.”