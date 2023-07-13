Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump While Floating In The Water During Beach Getaway

View gallery

Kourtney Kardashian is living her best pregnant life. The 44-year-old reality star took a trip to Kauai, Hawaii and showed off her bare baby bump in photos from her July 12 Instagram post. In the first snapshot, Kourtney laid on the beach in a black cut-out swimsuit with her growing belly popping out. In the second photo, the soon-to-be mom-of-four floated in the water and her baby bump peeked above the surface. Kourtney showed off her baby bump, again, as she laid in the sand in a leopard-print bikini in the final photo from her post.

Kourtney looked incredibly relaxed in the photos from Hawaii and she didn’t appear to have a worry in the world. The POOSH founder is pregnant with her and her husband Travis Barker‘s first child together, and she’s been proudly showing off her baby bump all over her Instagram. The last time Kourtney was pregnant was in 2014, when she gave birth to her son Reign, who is her youngest child with Scott Disick. Kourtney’s really embracing being pregnant at this stage of her life — and her fans are loving it!

Kourtney announced her pregnancy less than one month ago while attending Travis’ Blink-182 concert on Jun. 16. During the Los Angeles show, Kourtney held up a poster in the crowd that announced her pregnancy to her 47-year-old husband while he was on stage. At the time, the TV personality’s baby bump was on full display as she rocked a green sheer top and black leather pants. “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” Kourt captioned a photo of her baby bump two days later via Instagram.

Kourtney and Travis’ blended family is growing. The couple is waiting to welcome their son, who gets to be a baby brother to Kourtney’s kids Penelope, 11, Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and Travis’ kids Alabama, 17, and Landon, 19. All of Kourtney and Travis’ children — including the rocker’s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24 — were present when the couple exchanged vows at their wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy in May 2022.