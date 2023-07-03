Kourtney Kardashian’s Baby Bump Peeks Out Of Her T-Shirt In Pregnant Elevator Selfie

Kourtney Kardashian is bumping along! The pregnant reality star, 44, showed off her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie that she shared to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 2. Kourtney, who is expecting a baby boy with her husband Travis Barker, let a bit of her bare baby bump stick out of her white T-shirt. The POOSH founder also rocked a long black coat, black boots, and a pair of black sunglasses that she wore on the top of her head. Kourtney wrote a black heart emoji on the image.

Kourtney announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert on June 16. Since then, the star has continued to share photos of her growing baby bump, as she awaits the birth of her fourth child (Kourtney has three kids with her ex Scott Disick). Kourtney and Travis, 47, had a gender reveal party on June 24 to announce that they’re expecting a baby boy together. After the party, Kourtney’s pregnancy cravings and dietary restrictions were revealed in a July 2 post on her lifestyle website.

“In an unprecedented move, Kourtney said NO DIETARY RESTRICTIONS,” the party recap said, adding that Kourtney — who has been gluten-free and dairy-free for years — “wanted to just have the yummiest food possible and lean into her pregnancy cravings” at the celebration. Kourtney and Travis’ chef make nachos, popcorn, chicken nuggets, corn dogs, hot dogs, sliders, and pizza for the gender reveal party, which was planned within 48 hours, according to POOSH.

News of Kourtney and Travis’ pregnancy has been everywhere the last few weeks. They managed to keep the pregnancy a secret until the big reveal at the Bink-182 concert on June 16. Kourtney held up a sign reading “Travis, I’m Pregnant” and the rocker ran off the stage and kissed her. Two days later, Kourtney shared her first baby bump photos, one of which showed Travis adorably playing his drumsticks on his wife’s stomach.

Travis proposed to Kourtney after less than a year of dating in Oct. 2021 at the stunning Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California, tying the knot at a Santa Barbara courthouse just nine months later. They followed the legal ceremony with a wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy surrounded by friends and family, including Kourtney’s kids Mason, 13, Reign, 8, and Penelope, 10, and Travis’ kids Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, and his stepdaughter Atiana, 24.