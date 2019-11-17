‘KUWTK’: Kim Storms Out & Disses Kourtney As A ‘Buzzkill’ As They Fight Over A Birthday Party

The battle is on between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian on the Nov. 17 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ as they go head-to-head while planning their daughters’ joint birthday party.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian plan a joint birthday party for their daughters, North West and Penelope Disick, on the Nov. 17 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — and it leads to one of their biggest blow-ups yet. The girls decide on a Candyland themed party to celebrate, but Kourtney doesn’t have the same ideas as Kim regarding the event. “I want something somewhat healthy,” Kourtney admits, to which Kim responds, “It’s Candyland. It’s not going to be healthy.”

Kourt understands that the idea of a Candyland party means it can’t really be healthy, but she wants to offer options that don’t include “nasty stuff with food coloring and gross s***.” “Kourtney has this vision of no sugar or disgusting chemicals and it’s a completely sugar-free, gluten-free, party-free, fun-free zone because Kourtney has decided that,” Kim rants in a confessional. “It just doesn’t make sense because it’s not the theme.” However, Kourtney can’t believe her sister is being so stubborn.

“I can’t believe Kim isn’t willing to compromise at all and that she doesn’t feel guilty about giving the kids so much junk and candy,” Kourt says. “It’s such a dated vibe to be like that.” It’s not long before the ladies get their sister, Khloe Kardashian, involved, as they both call her, separately, to complain about the other. “She is insane,” Kim rages. “She is actually insane. She wants to have a Candyland themed party but can’t have any candy. She is just so not my vibe.” And Kourtney rants, “Kim and I have been fighting again today about the kids’ birthday party and how we don’t have to do a candy-filled party full of junk.”

With just days until the party, planner, Sharon Sacks, is getting anxious. “I’m starting to feel stressed,” she tells Kourtney on the phone. “Is it with candy or without candy? I’m getting e-mails from Kim and I want to make you both happy, but I don’t know what I’m supposed to be doing.” Kourtney tells Sharon to not even listen to Kim. “I basically planned this entire party on my own,” she explains. “So I’m making the executive decisions and if she doesn’t like it…it is what it is.”

Afterward, Kim and Khloe are at Kourtney’s house, and the sisters really go at it. “It’s all about moderation,” Kim says. “At home, my kids eat really healthy. And the one day a year they want a Candyland birthday party…they can’t have sugar?” Kim slams Kourtney as a “buzzkill” and the ladies go back and forth. Eventually, Kim explodes. “It’s a Candyland themed party!!” she tells her sister. “that’s what the party is about! It’s not f***ing gluten-free land over here.”

The sister decide that they won’t be able to compromise, and right before Kim storms out, they agree to have separate parties. “What a f***ing b****,” Kim rants, as she walks out the door. Obviously, Khloe thinks it’s ridiculous that her sisters want to have two parties at the same time, forcing their friends and family members to CHOOSE which to attend, while also spending double the money. So, she calls Kourtney and Kim in for a discussion about the situation.

“Let’s focus on the bigger picture,” Khloe says. “It’s all so petty and childish. It’s their daughters’ birthday. They want to celebrate together. I invited my ex to True’s birthday for the sake of her, so I feel like for the sake of their daughters, they need to resolve their candy debacle. They’re not having two different birthday parties.”

Kim and Kourtney both stay very calm during the mediation session. “I feel like you, oftentimes, thing that you are right no matter what and your way is the highway,” Kim explains, to which Kourtney responds, “Because I usually am and it usually is.” Khloe eventually gets Kourtney to see the power of moderation, and she comes around. “I’m sorry you think I just wanted my way because I wanted it to be a mutual party,” Kourtney says to Kim. “I don’t think its’ the way to be and treat each other. This is really about the kids, so I’m okay with some candy and having sugar. You only live once!”

Even Kourtney has to admit that the party is “magical,” but in the end, Kim has an admission, too. “I can’t believe I’m saying this….but it’s way too much candy,” Kim says. “I’m like, running around and apologizing to the parents.” Moral of the story? These gals will NEVER be having a Candyland themed party again!