Kim Kardashian Goes Off On Kourtney For Wanting To Throw Daughters A ‘Gluten-Free’ Party

Kourtney Kardashian is known for her healthy lifestyle — but sister Kim thinks she’s taking things too far when it comes a kids birthday party!

There’s nothing sweet about this feud between Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Kim Kardashian, 39! The sisters were planning a joint Candy Land themed birthday bash for their daughters North West, 6, and Penelope Disick, 7, and Kim wasn’t impressed with Kourtney’s restrictions on treats. “Kourtney has this vision of no sugar, or no disgusting chemicals in candy,” Kim can be seen saying in a confessional interview from the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “It’s like a completely sugar free, gluten free, party free, fun free zone and that’s really not the theme for what North and Penelope wanted for their birthdays.”

“It’s Candy Land, Kourtney, it’s not going to be healthy,” Kim continues in another clip, referring to the popular ’90s board game. “But it can be,” health-obsessed Kourtney insists back. “It’s not going to be healthy no matter what — sugar is not healthy — what I’m saying is let’s not do the nasty stuff like food coloring and all the gross s***. There’s just better solutions to things instead of your dated candy that’s like literally food coloring and gives people diseases.”

With that response, Kim is ready to drop the Candy theme altogether — likely to disappoint cousins Penelope and North. “This is not the right theme then…this isn’t about your brand, this is about a kids birthday party,” Kim retorts. “I want a fun kids party with lots of candy,” she continues, as she grills Kourtney about her confusing choices to then have leather seats in her car and wear plastic sunglasses.

“I can’t believe Kim isn’t willing to compromise and that she doesn’t feel guilty about giving not my her kids and my kids, but other kids coming to the party junk candy,” Kourtney, who founded the health and wellness site Poosh, says in an interview. “It’s such a dated vibe to be like that.”

The June bash did end up happening as Kim wanted, and the photos posted on social media looked like every kids dream! Penelope and North looked absolutely adorable in rainbow colored outfits, as Kourtney’s backyard was transformed into a sugar paradise complete with a Candle Castle made out of gingerbread!