Kourtney Kardashian Gives New Glimpse Of Baby Bump In Tight Mini Dress: Photo

Kourtney Kardashian’s got that pregnancy glow! The 44-year-old showed off her baby bump in a sheer mini dress on her Instagram Story. She also wore an oversized jacket in the photo she posted on June 22, but her growing baby bump peaked through.

Kourtney is expecting her fourth child. This little one will be her first child with her husband Travis Barker. She shares 3 kids with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8. Travis has 3 kids from his relationship with ex Shanna Moakler: Landon, 19, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

The Poosh founder announced her pregnancy to the world at one of Travis’ Blink-182 concerts in Los Angeles on June 16. She held up a sign in the crowd that read “Travis, I’m Pregnant,” a nod to the band’s iconic “All The Small Things” music video from 1999. Upon seeing the sign, Travis got visibly emotional and hopped off stage to hug his wife.

Kourtney wore a sheer bodysuit that showed off her new baby bump. In photos shared after the announcement, Travis adorably played drums on her baby bump. “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” Kourtney wrote on Instagram. Travis commented, “God is great.” Kourtney has not revealed her due date or the baby’s sex.

Travis and Kourtney have been trying to get pregnant for quite some time now. They have a large blended family with 6 kids, but they’ve also wanted a Kravis baby. Kourtney underwent IVF treatments to help conceive a child with Travis. They ultimately stopped IVF after Kourtney’s 7 frozen eggs from years ago never made it to the embryo stage.

“The things that came along with IVF took a toll on me physically,” she said on The Kardashians. “My health is still impacted because it’s hormones, and also, mentally, it definitely took a toll. I think just being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing that whatever’s meant to be will be.”