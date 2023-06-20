Kourtney Kardashian Returns To Blink-182 Concert For 1st Time After Pregnancy News With Penelope, 10, Kris & Khloe

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, can’t get enough of Blink-182! The reality star, and soon-to-be mom-of-four, went to see her husband Travis Barker‘s famous band’s concert in San Diego on Monday, June 19, three days after she announced her pregnancy at the Los Angeles show. Kourtney was joined at the San Diego concert by her daughter Penelope Disick, 10, her mom Kris Jenner, 67, and her sister Khloe Kardashian, who filmed the foursome backstage and in the crowd for her Instagram Stories.

In the videos, Kourtney and her family members rocked out to the blasting music at the concert. The POOSH founder, who was dressed in all black, concealed her baby bump in Khloe’s footage. But Kourtney still had that pregnancy glow as she proudly supported her husband, who was on stage doing his thing. Penelope looked so happy to be there at the concert with her pregnant mom, after she spent Father’s Day with her dad and Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick.

Kourtney announced that she’s expecting her fourth child — and first with Travis — at the Blink 182 concert in LA on Friday, June 17. The Hulu reality star held up a sign saying “Travis I’m Pregnant” in the audience, and Travis immediately got off the stage and hugged and kissed his wife. The big reveal, which Kourtney documented on Instagram, was a sweet callback to the 1999 video for the band’s song “All The Small Things,” where a female fan held up a sign in the audience reading the same thing.

After Kourtney publicly revealed her pregnancy, other members of the KarJenner family congratulated Kourtney on the big news. Khloe reposted Kourt’s video to her IG Stories and wrote, “Congratulations, my cuties!!! My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! I love you and baby soooooo much.” Meanwhile, Kris shared Kourtney’s first baby bump pictures, and wrote, “Congratulations you two!!!!!!! I love you so much!!!! @kourtneykardash @travisbarker.”

This will be the seventh child overall for Kourtney and Travis. Kourtney has three children — daughter Penelope and sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8 — with her ex Scott. Travis has three kids — son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24 — with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.