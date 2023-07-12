Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump In Cut-Out Pink Dress

Kourtney Kardashian‘s maternity style has been on point! One day after she sizzled in a leopard print bikini while vacationing in Hawaii, the 44-year-old took to Instagram to show off her bare baby bump in a hot pink cut-out beach dress on Jul. 12. “Aloha,” she captioned the post, along with a flower emoji. The Barbie-inspired look featured a mock turtle neck, a cut-out around her baby bump, and a high slit. Kourt’s pink sundress also featured multiple giant beads that held the bottom portion together.

The soon-to-be mother-of-four added a giant straw beach hat to tie the ensemble together. The Kardashians star added a close-up photo of her pregnancy belly in the second slide, as she gave her 223 million followers a side-profile of her maternity look. In the final slide, Kourtney shared a simple, yet cute, photo of her beach hat along with a flower on top of it. She even tagged the 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay resort to let followers know where she enjoyed her summer getaway at.

Soon after the expecting Lemme founder shared the photos, many of her followers flocked to the comments to gush over Kourtney’s dress and pregnancy. “cutest baby bump,” one admirer wrote, while another quipped, “GLOWING MAMA.” Several others compared Kourt to the Barbie doll, which many A-listers have been channeling ahead of the movie’s premiere next week. “Kortney [sic] as a pregnant Barbie is everything,” a separate fan penned, while a second agreed and added, “this barbie is cute af.”

Just one day prior, Kourtney showed off her growing baby bump while at the beach with her daughter, Penelope Disick, 11. During their gals’ day, the proud momma rocked a bikini from Emily Ratajkowski’s Inamorata swimsuit line. Kourt paired the Neptune top with the brand’s Oceanside short as took a swim in the ocean (see photos here). Meanwhile, her mini-me rocked a black crop top tank and matching bikini bottoms for the day out with her mom.

Since the eldest Kar-Jenner sister announced her pregnancy last month, she has been rocking a plethora of bikinis and showing off her maternity style. The fashionista, who is married to Blink-182’s Travis Barker, even rocked a hot-pink bikini for July 4th alongside her pal, Addison Rae, 22. And on Jun. 23, Kourtney rocked a tiny green bikini to ring in summer via Instagram. She notably shares all three of her kids including Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, with her ex, Scott Disick, 40.