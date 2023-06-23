Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Bare Baby Bump In Green Bikini Photos: ‘Sweet Summer’

Kourtney Kardashian is radiating a pregnancy glow in her latest bump shot! The 44-year-old Kardashians star took to Instagram on Friday, June 23 to show off her growing baby bump while wearing a green string bikini. In the photo (seen in the third space of the below carousel), Kourt flashed a kissy face as she took a full-body selfie in a large mirror. She also showed off her voluptuous cleavage in the first photo of the carousel with an up-close selfie in the same bikini.

“sweet summer,” the mother of three captioned the post alongside various fruit emojis. Other snaps she included showed her middle child, 10-year-old Penelope, floating in a watermelon print pool tube and throwing a beach ball into the pool where a friend was waiting to catch it. She added a photo of the serene-looking pool before it got used and a video of her “spa house,” as a welcome mat in the clip called it.

The post came shortly after Kourtney showed off her baby bump in a tight mini-dress on her Instagram Story, as seen below. She used the photo to ask followers what their favorite clean body care brands are.

Kourtney is expecting her fourth child, which is her first with her husband, Travis Barker. She shares three kids with her ex Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, and Reign, 8. Travis also has three children from his former relationship with Shanna Moakler: Landon, 19, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

The pair announced their pregnancy at Travis’ Blink-182 concert on Friday, June 16. Recreating a scene from the band’s video for 1999’s “All The Small Things”, the Poosh founder stood in the crowd and held up a sign reading, “Travis I’m pregnant”. A video they jointly posted (seen here) showed a thrilled Kourtney jumping up and down in the air with the large sign.

After the public pregnancy announcement, Kourtney shared some photos of her drummer husband pretending to use her freshly debuted bump as a drumset. “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” she captioned the post. “God is great,” Travis commented under the pics.

The pregnancy news came after Kourtney revealed she and Travis closed the door on their exhausting IVF journey after unsuccessfully creating an embryo from seven of the eggs she froze years ago. During the Season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, they confirmed they would try to conceive naturally. “I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe it will happen,” Kourt explained.

The pair had been open with fans about how hard they were trying for a baby. They seemingly did anything to make their dream a reality, including a Panchakarma cleanse, which had them on a strict diet and barred them from having sex or exercising. In Dec. 2022, Kourtney let fans know that she began feeling like herself again months after she stopped her IVF treatments. “Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!” she wrote over a photo of herself after a three-mile run.