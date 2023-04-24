Penelope, 10, & Reign Disick, 8, Hold Hands With Mom Kourtney Kardashian At Coachella For Blink-182: Photos

Some of Travis Barker‘s biggest supporters came to see him perform at Coachella on Sunday, April 23. Travis’ wife Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and his stepchildren Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8, were seen at the event supporting Travis, 47, during Blink-182‘s headlining performance on the final night of the 2023 California festival. Kourtney held hands with her two children and looked so fabulous in her chic outfit. The reality star wore a white sweater engraved with the number 23 in black, along with a black hood that she pulled over her head. Kourtney also rocked a pair of knee-high boots and black sunglasses.

Penelope showed her support for her stepdad by wearing a black Blink-182 sweatshirt. The only daughter of Kourtney and Scott Disick also wore black pants and black boots. Meanwhile, Reign wore denim overalls and green sneakers. Kourtney’s eldest son Mason, 13, did not join his family at Coachella.

Blink-182 was a last-minute addition to Coachella Weekend 2 lineup. The band replaced Frank Ocean, who pulled out of Coachella’s second weekend because of an injury. Travis and his band gave an incredible performance during their set on the final night of the festival. And Kourtney and two of her kids were there to cheer the group on!

The weekend before Kourtney went to Coachella, she celebrated her 44th birthday with her loved ones, including Travis, Penelope, and Reign. Kourtney had a bowling birthday party that her mom Kris Jenner and her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian also attended. The POOSH founder shared photos from her celebration that showed the mom-of-three wearing a headband with the words “Birthday Girl” across the top. Kourtney posed for cute pictures at the party with her family members and Travis, who married the reality star last year.

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in Las Vegas, Santa Barbara, and Italy within two months last year. The couple’s nuptials were all showcased in the newly-released Hulu special Til Death Do Us Part, which features private footage from all three weddings. The special even included Travis’ romantic wedding speech to Kourtney during their multiple-day affair in Italy. In his speech, Travis called Kourtney his “best friend,” and said that “deep down” he always knew they were meant to be.