Frank Ocean Pulls Out Of Coachella Weekend 2 After Suffering Injury

UPDATE (4/19/23, 6:00 pm EST): Frank Ocean is pulling out of Coachella’s second weekend due to suffering an injury. The singer will not be performing his headlining slot on Sunday and is being replaced by Blink-182, according to Variety. “Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella,” a statement obtained by the outlet started.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1. Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” the statement continued. “On doctor’s advice, ARTIST is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.

“‘It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.’ Frank Ocean,” it concluded.

ORIGINAL:

Is Frank Ocean in his flop era? No, he’s not — but fans were not thrilled after his headlining set at Coachella. The Apr. 16 performance was less ‘comeback’ and more ‘faceplant,” with Frank, 35, taking to the stage an hour after his scheduled start time. He also spent the set appearing via a giant video screen, only occasionally appearing behind it to stand before the crowd. Amid reports about why the reclusive and beloved performer failed to deliver, The Hollywood Reporter claims that Frank “suffered an ankle injury” in rehearsals during the week leading up to Coachella. His show’s “production was adjusted according to doctors’ advice,” claims THR.

The delayed start time meant that Frank’s set was essentially cut in half due to Coachella having to abide by a strict midnight curfew on Sundays. After being on the stage for an hour, Frank told the crowd,” “Guys, I’m being told it’s curfew, so that’s the end of the show. Thank you so much.” (h/t Rolling Stone) On top of that, Frank’s performance wasn’t included in YouTube’s Coachella live stream, angering those at home who waited for a chance to see him perform.

However, Frank had his defenders. “I was blown away by Frank Ocean’s Coachella performance,” Justin Bieber wrote after the backlash. “His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail. I was deeply moved. It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget! Thanks, Frank.”

Lorde is currently waiting in a livestream of Frank Ocean at Coachella. 😭 pic.twitter.com/xZqTaGWAx9 — Frank Ocean Updates (@blahnded) April 17, 2023

Both TMZ and Festive Owl, an online source for “festival news, lineups, rumors” and more, reported that there was supposed to be something bigger in store. TMZ also reported that Frank injured himself while doing something with bikes that were around the Empire Polo Club grounds and that the injury was so severe, doctors recommended changing the set. Apparently, 100 Los Angeles-based hockey players were involved in the set, which included an ice ring. “The stage production was suppose to (and did) contain an ice rink that was constructed and ready to go. Frank decided at the last minute that he no longer wanted it at all. All of the people walking around him at the start of the performance were actually ice skaters, had been practicing for weeks, and were supposed to be skating as part of the production.”

I’ve been speaking with sources about exactly what transpired and how things went so far downhill Sunday for #FrankOcean + #Coachella…so here you go 👇 The stage production was suppose to (and did) contain an ice rink that was constructed and ready to go. Frank decided at the… — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) April 17, 2023

“Coachella had to deconstruct the approved stage (that had been planned and signed off on for months in advance) + melt the entire ice rink and then set it up how Frank decided today with no warning. Which is what you ended up seeing, and caused the hour-long delay. This all happened when doors had already open for Sunday, and people were securing their spots to see him,” tweeted @TheFestive Owl.

“If the last-minute changes weren’t made, he wouldn’t have performed at all — leaving the festival without a closing headliner. Frank also personally pulled the plug at the last second on the live stream which left a very sour taste in many inside Coachella mouths. Ultimately, and I quote — ‘It just didn’t seem like he wanted to be there but was obligated to be. Everything (including him) fell apart last minute. Don’t expect to see any coverage from the festival about the set. Something that is unprecedented in the history of Coachella. The relationship is not in a good place right now.'”