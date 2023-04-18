Justin Bieber Defends Frank Ocean’s Coachella Set After Criticism: ‘I Was Blown Away’

Justin Bieber is not understanding the hate that Frank Ocean has received for his April 16 performance at Coachella. The singer was in attendance for Frank’s set with his wife Hailey Bieber, and took to Instagram to show him some love. “I was blown away by Frank Ocean’s Coachella performance,” Justin wrote. “His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail. I was deeply moved. It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget! Thanks Frank.”

Coachella was Frank’s first live performance in nearly six years, but it was met with extreme criticism. Not only did the singer come to the stage nearly an hour late, but fans who couldn’t be at the show in person were disappointed to find out at the last minute that the set wasn’t being live streamed. Once Frank did finally begin his set, confusion ensued throughout the performance, as well.

Frank’s Coachella headlining moment was described as “messy” and “disappointing” by many online. Those in attendance could barely see the singer onstage, as he was hidden behind screens and walls of people walking around him. There were also notable pauses between songs, leading attendees to believe that those onstage were unprepared for the performance in general.

Justin is no stranger to knowing the difficulties of a live show. Earlier this year, he had to cancel his own world tour to focus on his health. After playing months of dates in the spring of 2022, Justin announced he was postponing the Justice tour as he battled Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Although he returned to the stage in August 2022, he once again put a pause on performing by the beginning of September. In March 2023, it was confirmed that the tour, which was supposed to continue into Europe this year, had been fully cancelled, with no postponement dates.

“I realized I need to make my health a priority right now,” Justin said in September 2022. “I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be okay, but I need time to rest and get better.”