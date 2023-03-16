Justin Bieber Shows Off Ability To Move Face 9 Months After Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Reveal

Justin Bieber is on the mend after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which paralyzed part of his face, in 2022. On March 15, Justin took to his Instagram Story to reveal that he can fully move his face again. The singer posted a video of himself moving his eyes in every direction, and then flashing a big smile at the end. It’s quite a progress from the lack of mobility he had when he first shared his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis in June 2022.

Justin was in the midst of his Justice World Tour when he received his Ramsay Hunt diagnosis. He was forced to cancel a series of U.S. tour dates throughout June and the beginning of July. While explaining the situation on Instagram, Justin revealed, “It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear, my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis. As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. There’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

Before being forced to “slow down” and rest his body, Justin had been touring the United States throughout all of March, April and May 2022. He then returned to the stage at the end of July for a string of shows in Europe, followed by a Sept. 4 show in Brazil. After that show, Justin announced that he would be postponing upcoming tour dates to focus on his mental health.

“After getting off the stage [in Brazil], the exhaustion overtook me, and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” Justin explained. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be okay, but I need time to rest and get better.”

At the beginning of October 2022, it was announced that the entirety of Justin’s tour was being postponed. The tour was set to run through March 2023, and the announcement explained that ALL of the dates were being pushed back “to next year”, with more information coming at a later date. However, at the end of February, it was confirmed that the tour had officially been cancelled for good.