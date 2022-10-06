Justin Bieber Postpones The Rest Of Of His World Tour Until 2023

Justin Bieber has postponed his Justice World Tour for the foreseeable future. On Oct. 6, the 28-year-old “Purpose” hitmaker’s official Justice World Tour Instagram page announced that “the Justice World Tour ended with Rock in Rio” and that “all remaining dates of his world tour are postponed to next year.” Justin has not personally spoken on the matter as of this writing.

The Justice World Tour kicked off in San Diego, Calif. in February and was scheduled to run through March 25, 2023 and end in Poland. All dates through March 25 — not just shows in 2022 — are affected by this announcement. The report said ticketholders “should await further news on dates, venues and cities as updated become available.”

The tour news came exactly one month after Justin announced he needed a break from touring to heal his mind and body following his Rock in Rio performance. “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice tour,” he began in his statement, which was posted to his Instagram Story and can be seen below. “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family, and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio, and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.”

“After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me, and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better,” he continued. “I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this. I love you all passionately!”

As mentioned above, Justin previously had to postpone his tour due to his Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome diagnosis in early June. He originally said he did not know how long he would have to stop performing, but a post to his tour’s official Instagram page confirmed the singer would be recovering for the rest of June and most of July. “In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed,” the official statement read. “Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer.”

The Canadian pop star worked with his medical team to get movement back in his face and to ensure he was healthy enough to return to the stage, which he eventually did at the end of July.

Justin was originally supposed to tour in 2020 in support of his Changes album, but it got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. His current tour includes songs from both 2020’s Changes and 2021’s Justice. At the time of his original tour cancelation, a person close to the singer revealed that he and his wife, Hailey Bieber, 25, were thrilled to go on tour for the first time together. “Justin and Hailey were both really excited for this tour so having to put it all on hold is obviously a blow. They held off making this call for as long as they could but it got to a point where there was just no choice — health comes first,” they told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Hailey was by Justin’s side when he returned to his Justice Tour after his battle with Ramsay Hunt. “One thing I know for certain is you can’t keep this guy down,” she wrote alongside a video of him performing.