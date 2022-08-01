Hailey Bieber Gushes Over Husband Justin As He Returns To Tour After Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

The 'Justice' singer's wife celebrated his return to the stage, after hit battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome delayed his tour.

By:
August 1, 2022 2:24PM EDT
justin bieber, hailey bieber
View gallery
Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. 08 Oct 2020 Pictured: Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA706490_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - Justin Bieber escorts his wife Hailey Bieber as they arrive at a Churchome church service in Beverly Hills on Wedensday. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Westwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lean on Me! Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey share a sweet kiss while checking out an office space for a possible building purchase in the Westwood area on Monday. Justin is battling against facial paralysis brought by Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The couple was spotted after returning to the US following a two-week getaway to the Bahamas after Justin’s diagnosis, which forced him to postpone the US leg of his Justice World Tour. In an Instagram video, Justin opened up about his condition, saying the syndrome had caused facial paralysis. "Hey, everyone. Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on. As you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said in the clip. Hailey is supportive of her husband, helping him through this challenging time as he supported her when she suffered a ministroke in March from a blood clot that traveled from her heart to her brain. **Pictures Shot On 06/28/22**Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey BieberBACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber is incredibly happy to see her husband Justin back doing what he loves: performing. The 25-year-old model shared a video of Justin, 28, singing for a packed crowd in Italy, for his first performance since being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Hailey caught a backstage video of the “Peaches” popstar wow-ing an audience at the Lucca Summer Festival on Sunday, July 31.

As Justin sang for his adoring fans, Hailey seemed super proud of him for making his return to the stage after having to postpone a number of dates on his Justice World Tour. “One thing I know for certain is you can’t keep this guy down,” she wrote, along with the clip. Someone else backstage caught Hailey sweetly filming her hubby from the side of the stage.

The “Intentions” singer had announced his diagnosis back in June while letting them know that he’d have to postpone a number of his shows. With some time on the mend, Justin seems to be doing much better now. He was spotted with a big smile on his face while on vacation earlier in July, and based on Hailey’s video, he sounds absolutely terrific!

Hailey recorded Justin from the side of the stage at his first show back. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Naturally, Justin also seemed very glad to be making his return to the stage! He shared plenty of Instagram photos of him performing and getting ready to get back in front of the crowd. “And we’re back my glicks,” he wrote in one caption. In another post, he thanked fans for their support. “Luv u guys and I missed you,” he wrote.

Amid Justin’s battle with facial paralysis, Hailey was by his side to offer support. She also helped keep the Purpose singer’s fans updated with how he was doing, like when she appeared on Good Morning America in June. “He’s getting better every single day. He’s feeling a lot better and obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he’s going to be totally okay. I’m just grateful that he’s fine,” she said.

More From Our Partners

ad