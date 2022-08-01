Hailey Bieber Gushes Over Husband Justin As He Returns To Tour After Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Hailey Bieber is incredibly happy to see her husband Justin back doing what he loves: performing. The 25-year-old model shared a video of Justin, 28, singing for a packed crowd in Italy, for his first performance since being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Hailey caught a backstage video of the “Peaches” popstar wow-ing an audience at the Lucca Summer Festival on Sunday, July 31.

Hailey at Justin's show in Italy tonight. pic.twitter.com/TenQI4UXUH — Hailey Bieber Outfits 🍩✨ (@haileysoutfits) July 31, 2022

As Justin sang for his adoring fans, Hailey seemed super proud of him for making his return to the stage after having to postpone a number of dates on his Justice World Tour. “One thing I know for certain is you can’t keep this guy down,” she wrote, along with the clip. Someone else backstage caught Hailey sweetly filming her hubby from the side of the stage.

The “Intentions” singer had announced his diagnosis back in June while letting them know that he’d have to postpone a number of his shows. With some time on the mend, Justin seems to be doing much better now. He was spotted with a big smile on his face while on vacation earlier in July, and based on Hailey’s video, he sounds absolutely terrific!

Naturally, Justin also seemed very glad to be making his return to the stage! He shared plenty of Instagram photos of him performing and getting ready to get back in front of the crowd. “And we’re back my glicks,” he wrote in one caption. In another post, he thanked fans for their support. “Luv u guys and I missed you,” he wrote.

Amid Justin’s battle with facial paralysis, Hailey was by his side to offer support. She also helped keep the Purpose singer’s fans updated with how he was doing, like when she appeared on Good Morning America in June. “He’s getting better every single day. He’s feeling a lot better and obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he’s going to be totally okay. I’m just grateful that he’s fine,” she said.