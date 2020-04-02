Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Were ‘Excited’ To Go On Tour Together: Cancelling Was A Big ‘Blow’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were ready to hit the road together on his ‘Changes’ tour, until he was forced to postpone his 2020 shows amid the health crisis. While it’s upsetting, Justin knows he made the right call.

Justin Bieber is sad that he had to postpone his entire 2020 Changes Tour, but he doesn’t regret his decision. And, his wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, is supportive and on board with the move. The Grammy-winning singer, 26, announced the postponement of his tour in a note on Instagram on April 1, due to the current health crisis.

“Justin and Hailey were both really excited for this tour so having to put it all on hold is obviously a blow. They held off making this call for as long as they could but it got to a point where there was just no choice — health comes first,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife, exclusively. But, the couple isn’t moping around over the outcome.

“They’re not letting it bring them down, they’ve accepted that this is the way it has to be,” the source admits. “Justin has been playing around, making music and writing songs so by the time this tour happens he’ll probably have new music to share with his fans. So, that’s something to look forward too.”

(Photo credit: Justin Bieber/Instagram)

A second source continued to explain JB’s initial concern, which was to protect the health and well-being of his fans.

“He’s accepted the fact that the best way to move forward with his tour was to postpone it. He doesn’t have to like it, but he is on board with it because it not only protects him, but it protects his family, his fans and his crew,” the insider says.

“They’ll get out there once this all passes, but he’s chomping at the bit to get on stage, he misses it already. He’ll be ready to entertain when the time comes, but he’s completely good with having to postpone it,” the source explain, noting, “Life is more important and he realizes that whole heartedly.”

Justin’s Changes Tour — a 45-date stadium and arena tour — was scheduled to kick off on May 14th at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field. This would have been his first live tour in nearly three years.