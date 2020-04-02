Hailey Baldwin Passionately Kisses Justin Bieber In New Pic After He Postpones His ‘Changes’ Tour

Justin Bieber had to break bad news on April 1, and it wasn’t an April Fool’s joke — the singer really will no longer be touring in 2020. At least Hailey Baldwin cheered up the singer with a kiss!

Hailey Baldwin, 23, knows how to bring “sunshine” to Justin Bieber’s day, even if it was clouded over with bad news. On April 1, the 26-year-old pop star revealed that he’s postponing every 2020 date on his Changes tour, which was originally set to run between May and September. Shortly after making the big announcement, Hailey had something happier to share on her own Instagram page: a photo of herself and Justin giving each other face kisses!

“Grateful for some sunshine today 🌻,” Hailey captioned the romantic shot, since it was captured amid an outdoor stroll. Both spouses had hoodies on, since they’re currently quarantining somewhere much colder than their home base in Beverly Hills: Canada! As you can infer from the photo below — or this video of Hailey attacking Justin with kisses — the married couple is making the best of the situation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Justin and Hailey are treating this time together as almost like a Honeymoon,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in March. “They are relaxing and hanging out watching TV and movies. They are praying together and he is singing her songs, and they are just being close and trying to pass the time anyway they can.”

Justin broke the news of his postponed tour with a lengthy statement on Instagram on Wednesday. “In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for the Changes Tour,” read the statement on the singer’s page.

It continued, “While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost. Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.” This was meant to be Justin’s big comeback tour since his Purpose tour, which ended in 2017. Regardless, Beliebers understood and stood behind the singer’s decision.