Hailey Bieber Comforts A Sad Looking Justin Bieber While At Coachella Together: Watch

Desert blues? While Hailey Bieber, 26, attended the Coachella music festival with her husband, Justin Bieber, 29, on Apr. 15, the “Peaches” hitmaker appeared to be in dim spirits. The couple was spotted at The Kid Laroi‘s set when a fan recorded the blonde beauty rubbing Justin’s back as she listened to the music. Her husband was spotted with his black hoodie over his head, as he also bent over the railing amid the crowd.

The now-viral video has caused his fans to wonder what was going to cause the 29-year-old to be so sad while at the festival. “his tummy hurts,” one fan speculated via Twitter, while another added, “Or perhaps he just a lil sleepy.” In a separate comment, one admirer found the clip of the couple relatable and tweeted, “He just like me frfr [sic].” A fourth fan noted that it could be the heat getting to Justin. “Probably overheated! Just a thought…,” they speculated.

Hailey took to her Instagram to show off her Coachella day two outfit one day later on Apr. 16. She captioned the carousel of photos with a series of cactus emojis and a green check mark. For the day in the desert the Rhode founder rocked a white cropped tank top and baggy jeans. She completed the chic ensemble with a pair of black boots, multiple gold necklaces, and on-trend mini black sunglasses. Hailey was also seen hitting up the Revolve party carrying a mini black purse in this same outfit.

In the same carousel of photos she shared Sunday, Hailey and Justin posed together inside of a bus amid the festivities. In the third slide, the model switched up her outfit was rocked a cropped long-sleeved top and what appeared to be bottoms made out of a silk material. Justin held his wife on his laugh, as she laughed for the camera, while he kept it casual in a white t-shirt. “cutieeee [sic],” Hailey’s pal and brunette beauty Kylie Jenner quipped in the comments. Several of Hailey’s fans also gushed over the series of snapshots. “SHE IS THE MOMENT,” an admirer wrote, while another added, “yessss [sic] finally a pic w justinnnnn [sic] i miss you guys.”

Justin and his leading lady were later spotted singing along to Frank Ocean‘s high-anticipated set on Sunday (watch here). Hailey rocked a similar white tank top, however, this time she paired it with a red sweater that she wore just off her shoulders. Justin opted for a cozy look with a grey hoodie and a beige baseball cap. His wife seen putting her hands in the air and singing along to Frank’s hit song “Novacane,” while Justin swayed from side-to-side in the crowd. Frank’s show was reportedly cut short, as he went over the 12.20 AM curfew, per the Desert Sun.