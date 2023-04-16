Hailey Bieber Rocks White Crop Top & Baggy Worn Jeans At Revolve Party: Photos

Hailey Bieber, 26, looked incredible when she attended the Revolve party during day two of Coachella. The beauty wore a white cropped tank top and light blue worn baggy jeans with a black belt. She also wore black boots and had her chin-length hair down and parted in the middle as she accessorized with sunglasses, necklaces, and earrings.

The wife of Justin Bieber’s latest outing comes one day after she was seen dancing during Metro Boomin‘s set on day one of Coachella. Before she went to the Revolve party on Saturday, she took to Instagram to share close-ups of her look with her fans. One photo showed her happily posing near a claw machine that promoted her Rhode skincare line.

Hailey’s Coachella outings aren’t the only times she’s recently gotten attention. She was seen grabbing a green juice in West Hollywood, CA last month and looked great in a black leather jacket and white shorts. She also wore gray and black sneakers and had her hair pulled back as she accessorized with thin sunglasses.

When Hailey’s not turning heads with her outings, she’s making headlines with her social media posts and reactions. Last week, the model reacted to a throwback video of herself introducing the Jonas Brothers on Saturday Night Live when she was just 13 years old and her fans couldn’t get enough of it. The clip, which was from 2009, was posted by the show’s Instagram account, and the memorable moment happened when Hailey’s uncle, Alec Baldwin, hosted an episode of the comedy sketch series.

“It’s the braces 4 me,” Hailey wrote, referring to her dental wear in the video, when reacting. Her younger self was also dressed in a 2000’s-style outfit that included a brown top and a black jacket and she looked as happy as could be as she joined her uncle in the introduction.