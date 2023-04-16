Hailey Bieber Rocks White Crop Top & Baggy Worn Jeans At Revolve Party: Photos

Hailey Bieber attended day two of Coachella in the fashionable outfit, just one day after she was spotted dancing during a set on day one.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 16, 2023 3:19PM EDT
Hailey Bieber
View gallery
*EXCLUSIVE* Indio, CA - Couple Landon Barker and Dixie D'Amelio arrive at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio to watch Blink 182. Pictured: Landon Barker, Dixie D'Amelio BACKGRID USA 14 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Coachella, CA - Hailey Bieber arrives at the Revolve party on day 2 of the Coachella 2023 Music Festival. Pictured: Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Camila Cabello make a solo outing at Neon Carnival, just a day after breaking the internet with her steamy reunion with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes. The singer looked confident and happy as she enjoyed the festivities. Pictured: camila cabello BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Frank Vasquez / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: WOW MEDIA / BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber, 26, looked incredible when she attended the Revolve party during day two of Coachella. The beauty wore a white cropped tank top and light blue worn baggy jeans with a black belt. She also wore black boots and had her chin-length hair down and parted in the middle as she accessorized with sunglasses, necklaces, and earrings.

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber leaving the Revolve Festival. (WOW MEDIA / BACKGRID)

The wife of Justin Bieber’s latest outing comes one day after she was seen dancing during Metro Boomin‘s set on day one of Coachella. Before she went to the Revolve party on Saturday, she took to Instagram to share close-ups of her look with her fans. One photo showed her happily posing near a claw machine that promoted her Rhode skincare line.

Hailey Bieber
Another photo of Hailey leaving the party. (WOW MEDIA / BACKGRID)

Hailey’s Coachella outings aren’t the only times she’s recently gotten attention. She was seen grabbing a green juice in West Hollywood, CA last month and looked great in a black leather jacket and white shorts. She also wore gray and black sneakers and had her hair pulled back as she accessorized with thin sunglasses.

When Hailey’s not turning heads with her outings, she’s making headlines with her social media posts and reactions. Last week, the model reacted to a throwback video of herself introducing the Jonas Brothers on Saturday Night Live when she was just 13 years old and her fans couldn’t get enough of it. The clip, which was from 2009, was posted by the show’s Instagram account, and the memorable moment happened when Hailey’s uncle, Alec Baldwin, hosted an episode of the comedy sketch series.

“It’s the braces 4 me,” Hailey wrote, referring to her dental wear in the video, when reacting. Her younger self was also dressed in a 2000’s-style outfit that included a brown top and a black jacket and she looked as happy as could be as she joined her uncle in the introduction.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad